Southbound Route 65 Daylight Lane Restrictions Begin Next Week in Glenfield

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on southbound Route 65 in Glenfield Borough, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, June 27 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur on southbound Route 65 at the Neville Island Bridge weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through late July. Crews will conduct substructure repair work on the Neville Island Bridge.

The $43 million I-79 Neville Island Bridge Rehabilitation Project includes structural steel repairs, full structure painting, bearing and deck joint replacements, deck repairs and overlays, bridge barrier repair, substructure concrete work and drainage improvements. The project also includes concrete roadway reconstruction, guide rail replacement and preservation work on four sign structures. Additionally, preservation work will occur on the I-79 bridge over Deer Run Road, north of the Neville Island Bridge. Motorists will see ramp closures and single-lane and shoulder closures in each direction on I-79 during daylight off-peak and overnight hours. Other traffic impacts include four southbound weekend closures in 2022. The overall project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2023.

The Trumbull Corporation is the prime contractor.

To help keep motorists informed as work progresses, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for the I-79 Neville Island Bridge rehabilitation including traffic advisories and construction updates. Enroll by sending email addresses to stcowan@pa.gov. Please write “Subscribe – I-79” in the subject line.

