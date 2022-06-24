Northbound Route 28, Route 910 Daylight Lane Restrictions Begin Next Week in Harmar

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing single-lane restrictions on Route 910 at the northbound Route 28 Harmar interchange in Harmar Township, Allegheny County will begin Monday, June 27 weather permitting.



Short-term single-lane restrictions will occur on northbound Route 910 at the Harmar (Exit 11) interchange between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m until the end of July. Crews from Swank Construction Company will perform concrete reconstruction. The off-ramp to Route 910 from northbound Route 28 will remain restricted to a single lane. Work on this project will be coordinated with other projects occurring on Route 28.



The work is part of the $27.68 million highway restoration project on Route 28 between Harmar/I-76/Route 910 (Exit 11) and Russelton/Creighton (Exit 13) interchanges. Construction will include milling and resurfacing, concrete pavement preservation, bridge rehabilitation and preservation, guide rail and drainage improvements, ITS upgrades, highway lighting, traffic signals, ADA curb ramps installation, signing and pavement marking, and other miscellaneous operations. During much of construction, long-term single-lane restrictions will occur, along with an 11-day single-lane closure in each direction near the northern limits of the project. Work is expected to conclude between the end of 2023 and early 2024.



To help keep motorists informed as work progresses, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for Route 28 traffic advisories and construction updates. Enroll by sending email addresses to stcowan@pa.gov. Please write “Subscribe – Route 28” in the subject line.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.



Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Allegheny, Beaver, and Lawrence counties at www.penndot.gov/District11.



Information about infrastructure in District 11, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D11Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.



Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNewsand like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportationand Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.



MEDIA CONTACT: Nicole Haney, 412-429-5004



# # #

