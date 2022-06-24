Northbound Route 28, Route 910 Daylight Lane Restrictions Begin Next Week in Harmar
Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is
announcing single-lane restrictions on Route 910 at the northbound Route 28
Harmar interchange in Harmar Township, Allegheny County will begin Monday, June
27 weather permitting.
Short-term single-lane
restrictions will occur on northbound Route 910 at the Harmar (Exit 11)
interchange between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m until the end of July. Crews from Swank
Construction Company will perform concrete reconstruction. The
off-ramp to Route 910 from northbound Route 28 will remain restricted to a
single lane. Work on this project will be coordinated with other projects
occurring on Route 28.
The work is part of
the $27.68 million highway restoration project on Route 28 between
Harmar/I-76/Route 910 (Exit 11) and Russelton/Creighton (Exit 13) interchanges.
Construction will include milling and resurfacing, concrete pavement
preservation, bridge rehabilitation and preservation, guide rail and drainage
improvements, ITS upgrades, highway lighting, traffic signals, ADA curb ramps
installation, signing and pavement marking, and other miscellaneous operations.
During much of construction, long-term single-lane restrictions will occur,
along with an 11-day single-lane closure in each direction near the northern
limits of the project. Work is expected to conclude between the end of 2023 and
early 2024.
