Best Selling Author and Candle Magic Expert Jacki Smith Releases “The Big Book of Candle Magic”

"The Big Book of Candle Magic" by Jacki Smith

FERNDALE, MI, U.S.A., June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jacki Smith, co-owner of world famous candle maker Coventry Creations and best selling author of two books, has another book quickly climbing the charts. “The Big Book of Candle Magic” will be released to book sellers everywhere on July 1, 2022.

30 years in the making, “The Big Book of Candle Magic” is the definitive resource for crafting spells and manifesting intentions using various candles and combinations. It’s a comprehensive reference in which Jacki Smith shares her magical secrets with readers, enabling them to become empowered through successful spell casting. The book explains the nature of magic spells and provides examples for a wide variety of purposes including love, money, healing, and protection. Liberally punctuated with tips from "Aunt Jacki," “The Big Book of Candle Magic” leverages Smith’s many years of experience to give readers the most complete candle magic book ever written.

“No one knows their way around a candle like Jacki Smith does: her name has been synonymous with candle magic for over three decades. In The Big Book of Candle Magic, Jacki shares everything you need to know about preparing, using, and empowering candles to illuminate your life and bring big magic into all your endeavors. This extremely comprehensive guide, brimming with techniques and tips, is sure to level up your craft through the experience and expertise of someone who has devoted their life to the art of candles and their magic,” said Mat Auryn, author of Psychic Witch.

“Knowledge is most powerful when you share it,” said author Jacki Smith. “Over the years I’ve experienced and learned so much. Through trials and errors, successes and failures, I’ve uncovered the best paths and unlocked secrets. ‘The Big Book of Candle Magic’ is both a reference and an educational text where I’ve captured that wisdom for the magic community and the curious alike.”

To learn more about “The Big Book of Candle Magic” visit https://bigbookofcandlemagic.com.

About Jacki Smith

Jacki Smith is the founder of Coventry Creations, an internationally known maker of spiritual products, and co-owner of Candle Wick Shoppe in Ferndale, Michigan. In 1992, Jacki was the first on the national market with her Blessed Herbal Candles, launching the intentional candle industry. She now sells her own brand of candles to hundreds of metaphysical bookshops. Visit coventrycreations.com and follow Jacki on Instagram at @coventrycandles.