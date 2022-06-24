Submit Release
Holton Conservation Camp Offender who walked away apprehended

Apple Valley, CA — Officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) apprehended Cremale Herron last night. He had left the Holton Conservation Camp located in Sylmar, CA on June 23, 2022.

Herron was apprehended on June 23 at about 8:40 p.m. without incident in the city of Apply Valley, CA by agents with CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety. He was transported to California Institution for Men and his case will be sent to the district attorney for consideration of escape charges.

Herron was sentenced to CDCR from San Bernardino County on October 3, 2017, to serve a ten-year sentence for assault with a deadly weapon likely to produce great bodily harm. He had been housed in the conservation camp since February 15, 2022, and was scheduled to be released in August 2023.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all offenders who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.

