Sen. Rick Brattin Praises Pro-Life Ruling Overturning Roe v. Wade

Senator Rick Brattin Praises Pro-Life Ruling Overturning Roe v. Wade

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Rick Brattin, R-Harrisonville, issued the following statement in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade:

“This is the day so many of us have been working toward for decades. It’s the culmination of the hard work, sweat and tears of pro-life advocates and legislators across the country who have fought for unborn children and their fundamental right to life guaranteed in the U.S. Constitution. While we celebrate today’s decision and what it means for children in the future, we can’t forget the more than 60 million children who lost their lives to abortion since 1973. Our work is not done either. While am thankful the governor has invoked Missouri’s pro-life trigger law that has outlawed abortion in our state, I call on my colleagues in the Legislature to get to work immediately ensuring pro-abortion forces don’t evade our pro-life laws — it’s literally a matter of life and death for children in Missouri. I pray this is the beginning of the restoration of our country to one that values life, respects the Constitution, and, above all else, honors God.”

“Rescue those who are unjustly sentenced to die;

save them as they stagger to their death.

Don’t excuse yourself by saying, ‘Look, we didn’t know.’

For God understands all hearts, and he sees you.

He who guards your soul knows you knew.

He will repay all people as their actions deserve.” – Proverbs 24:11-12

Senator Brattin was elected to the Missouri Senate in 2020 and had previously served four terms in the Missouri House of Representatives and two years as Cass County auditor. He serves as vice-chair of the Education Committee and also serves on General Laws, Local Government and Elections, the Joint Committee on Government Accountability, and Seniors, Families, Veterans and Military Affairs. He lives in Harrisonville with his wife, Athena, and five children. They are members of Abundant Life Church in Lee’s Summit.

For more information about Sen. Brattin, visit senate.mo.gov/brattin/.

