Submit Release
News Search

There were 828 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,742 in the last 365 days.

HHS Secretary Becerra's Statement on Supreme Court Ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization

Today, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra released the following after the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade:

"Today's decision is unconscionable. Abortion is a basic and essential part of health care – and patients must have the right to make decisions about their health care and autonomy over their own bodies. For decades, both as a member of Congress and as California's Attorney General, I have stood with people around the country to fight for reproductive freedom for everyone, no matter who you are, where you live or how much you make. At the Department of Health and Human Services, we stand unwavering in our commitment to ensure every American has access to health care and the ability to make decisions about health care -- including the right to safe and legal abortion, such as medication abortion that has been approved by the FDA for over 20 years. I have directed every part of my Department to do any and everything we can here. As I have said before, we will double down and use every lever we have to protect access to abortion care. To everyone in this fight: we are with you."

You just read:

HHS Secretary Becerra's Statement on Supreme Court Ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.