HHS Secretary Becerra's Statement on Supreme Court Ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization

Today, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra released the following after the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade:

"Today's decision is unconscionable. Abortion is a basic and essential part of health care – and patients must have the right to make decisions about their health care and autonomy over their own bodies. For decades, both as a member of Congress and as California's Attorney General, I have stood with people around the country to fight for reproductive freedom for everyone, no matter who you are, where you live or how much you make. At the Department of Health and Human Services, we stand unwavering in our commitment to ensure every American has access to health care and the ability to make decisions about health care -- including the right to safe and legal abortion, such as medication abortion that has been approved by the FDA for over 20 years. I have directed every part of my Department to do any and everything we can here. As I have said before, we will double down and use every lever we have to protect access to abortion care. To everyone in this fight: we are with you."