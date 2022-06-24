Chantara is Here With Brand New Music

UNITED STATES, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerging Latin Pop star Chantara is gearing up for the release of her brand new song, Call My Name. Drawing from her diverse, multicultural background, Chantara’s new song is a beautiful mix of latin pop and dance music. Written in collaboration with guitarist, Firdaus, this song is expertly crafted. Chantara finds freedom in songwriting and her music and she is sharing that freedom with the world, starting with her song, Call My Name, on July 1st.

Chantara is a creative, charismatic, musically energetic, and eclectic vibrant artist with an International and Latin pop flair.

Coming from a multicultural family, Chantara grew up speaking five languages in her household. Being an only child in her family, she found solace and peace in music. She first discovered her voice and music in elementary school. She listened to latin pop music as she grew up which led to that genre becoming the strongest influence in her music.

Growing up, she would spend time writing her own songs, and she would play guitar in her free time. In her path of expressing her creativity, she found which genres and writing styles she has an affinity for. Chantara credits Shakira, Mariah Carey, Celine Dion, Enrique Iglesias and Marc Anthony as some of her greatest musical influences which is evident in her music.

"My music is a fusion of elements that coexist in the same place, in one song." she says of her multicultural upbringing.

Chantara is continuing to write, record and perform her craft. This year is sure to bring along more masterfully crafted music from the songstress.

Chantara’s newest single, Call My Name, will be available everywhere music is found on July 1st. Be sure to follow her on socials, @iamchantara, and keep up with all of her new and upcoming work on her website!