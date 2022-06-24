Sealing Operations Scheduled Near Mitchell on Interstate 90

For Immediate Release: Friday, June 24, 2022

Contact: Paulette Huber, Project Engineer, 605-770-3036

MITCHELL, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says joint sealing, crack sealing, and durable pavement marking will take place on Interstate 90 from mile marker 309 (near Plankinton) to 334 (James River Bridge east of Mitchell) in the eastbound lanes.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane through the project with the use of signs, arrow board, and channelizing devices. Motorists can expect a delay of up to five minutes while traveling through the work zone area.

The sealing operations will start on Monday, June 27, 2022, and should take approximately a month to complete. The durable pavement marking will follow.

The prime contractor for this project is Diamond Surface Inc. from Rogers, MN. Traffic Solutions is the subcontractor doing the pavement marking.

