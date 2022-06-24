Submit Release
Sealing Operations Scheduled Near Mitchell on Interstate 90

For Immediate Release:  Friday, June 24, 2022

Contact: Paulette Huber, Project Engineer, 605-770-3036

 MITCHELL, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says joint sealing, crack sealing, and durable pavement marking will take place on Interstate 90 from mile marker 309 (near Plankinton) to 334 (James River Bridge east of Mitchell) in the eastbound lanes.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane through the project with the use of signs, arrow board, and channelizing devices. Motorists can expect a delay of up to five minutes while traveling through the work zone area.

The sealing operations will start on Monday, June 27, 2022, and should take approximately a month to complete. The durable pavement marking will follow.

The prime contractor for this project is Diamond Surface Inc. from Rogers, MN. Traffic Solutions is the subcontractor doing the pavement marking.

 About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

-30-

