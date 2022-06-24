Screaming for Laughter with Stereo Joule

UNITED STATES, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Emerging Florida based rock band, Stereo Joule, is here with brand new music. Following the release of their single, Don’t Hold Me Back, they are making waves with their newest project. This time around they are releasing a full EP titled ‘Screaming for Laughter’, that is set to drop on July 1st. Stereo Joule goes far beyond the logical with this collection of rock gems that are chock full of elements that make for great music including but not limited to: driving beats, hip guitars, smooth vocals and catchy hooks to create the sound that is truly remarkable.

Stereo Joule is a multi dimensional indie rock band from Miami Beach, Florida, USA that incorporates electronic elements in its sound and pairs those with carefully crafted lyrics that most often feature a positive message. These highly skilled and oftentimes rambunctious musicians are led by the superb songwriting team of Eddie Guzman and Chris Senise. This pair has found their own powerful way of delivering a big sound and high energy punch with their music. They have even been recognized and nominated twice as a One to Watch artist with Nashville Songwriting Association International for their talent, and been recognized by Women of Substance.

Stereo Joule has worked hard to build an organic fanbase and robust presence in the music scene. The band’s true genius lies in their ability to evolve the rock band aesthetic into a contemporary and entirely relevant creation. Audiences will get to experience the aesthetic and the talent that is Stereo Joule at their shows in the local South Florida area and abroad for the remainder of the year.

Stereo Joule’s brand new EP, Screaming for Laughter, will be available everywhere music can be streamed on July 1st. Be sure to follow them on socials, and keep up with all upcoming projects, tour dates, and more, on their website.