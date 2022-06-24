Submit Release
News Search

There were 819 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,731 in the last 365 days.

Quality Heating Sends Out an S.O.S. - Save On Systems and Summer

Quality Heating of Silverdale, Wa logo

Quality Heating of Silverdale, Wa logo

Quality Heating Save on Summer with Atmosphera R-32

Save on Systems, Save on Summer Campaign logo

Daikin Atmosphera with R-32 Ductless Air Conditioner On Sale

Daikin Atmosphera with R-32 On Sale

Save On Single Zone, R-32 Ductless Air for Lower Global Warming Potential

“The time is now to heed to heed the call of the environment. This is an important opportunity for all of us to save on systems, save on Summer, and work together to save the world we live in.”
— Quality Heating General Manager, Adam Derr
SILVERDALE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Situated between the fingers of the Puget Sound’s waterways, adjacent to America’s most strategic submarine base, the largest fleet of nuclear-armed subs in America, and across the water from the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard which has maintained the nation's largest and most powerful aircraft carriers, Quality Heating and Air is one HVAC firm that knows the meaning of the term S.O.S..

Now, in the Summer of 2022, following the wettest Springtime in the history of the Northwest’s Olympic Peninsula, and the "Heatpocalypse dome" that broke heat records last summer in Seattle and surrounding areas, the Silverdale, Wa. “home climate management” company is launching an educational and new products campaign that lets customers Save on Systems (HVAC, that is) and save residential and commercial spaces from the impact of Global Warming Potential.

As the largest and longest serving Daikin Comfort dealer in the region, Quality Heating is sending out an S.O.S. for customers to Save On Summer and Save on Single Zone Ductless Air systems with the Daikin Atmosphera Heating and Cooling system incorporating the R-32 standard of refrigerant that has reduced GWP by a significant margin and emerged as the worldwide standard.

Starting at $7,800. the Atmosphera ductless system is the first to deploy the next-generation R-32 refrigerant in North America for spot cooling and heating needs in residential and commercial spaces even in extreme ambient temperatures.

Daikin is leading the industry with the switch to the next generation of refrigerants that have a lower Global Warming Potential (GWP) than R-410A. The new R-32 standard offers an effective source of cooling and heat to comfortably offset older or inefficient sources using fossil fuels. The world's No. 1 indoor comfort solutions provider, Daikin is also working together with The Weather Channel (TWC), the world's most trusted outdoor weather provider, to provide the U.S. with real time, geo-specific air quality conditions.

During the "S.O.S. Save on Summer" campaign, Quality is also offering extra savings on the Honeywell by GENERAC Automatic Standby Generator with the Generac G-Force Engine. Engineered and assembled in the United States, the GENERAC home safety and protection systems start at $10,750.00 for complete installation.

“The time is now to heed the call of the environment,” said Quality Heating General Manager, Adam Derr. “This is an important opportunity for all of us to save on systems, save on Summer, and work together to save the world we live in."

Michael Lawrence
Quality Heating Electrical & Air Conditioning
+1 206-818-0512
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

Daikin ATMOSPHERA with R-32 Installation and Charging

You just read:

Quality Heating Sends Out an S.O.S. - Save On Systems and Summer

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.