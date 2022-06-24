Quality Heating Sends Out an S.O.S. - Save On Systems and Summer
Save On Single Zone, R-32 Ductless Air for Lower Global Warming Potential
“The time is now to heed to heed the call of the environment. This is an important opportunity for all of us to save on systems, save on Summer, and work together to save the world we live in.”SILVERDALE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Situated between the fingers of the Puget Sound’s waterways, adjacent to America’s most strategic submarine base, the largest fleet of nuclear-armed subs in America, and across the water from the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard which has maintained the nation's largest and most powerful aircraft carriers, Quality Heating and Air is one HVAC firm that knows the meaning of the term S.O.S..
Now, in the Summer of 2022, following the wettest Springtime in the history of the Northwest’s Olympic Peninsula, and the "Heatpocalypse dome" that broke heat records last summer in Seattle and surrounding areas, the Silverdale, Wa. “home climate management” company is launching an educational and new products campaign that lets customers Save on Systems (HVAC, that is) and save residential and commercial spaces from the impact of Global Warming Potential.
As the largest and longest serving Daikin Comfort dealer in the region, Quality Heating is sending out an S.O.S. for customers to Save On Summer and Save on Single Zone Ductless Air systems with the Daikin Atmosphera Heating and Cooling system incorporating the R-32 standard of refrigerant that has reduced GWP by a significant margin and emerged as the worldwide standard.
Starting at $7,800. the Atmosphera ductless system is the first to deploy the next-generation R-32 refrigerant in North America for spot cooling and heating needs in residential and commercial spaces even in extreme ambient temperatures.
Daikin is leading the industry with the switch to the next generation of refrigerants that have a lower Global Warming Potential (GWP) than R-410A. The new R-32 standard offers an effective source of cooling and heat to comfortably offset older or inefficient sources using fossil fuels. The world's No. 1 indoor comfort solutions provider, Daikin is also working together with The Weather Channel (TWC), the world's most trusted outdoor weather provider, to provide the U.S. with real time, geo-specific air quality conditions.
During the "S.O.S. Save on Summer" campaign, Quality is also offering extra savings on the Honeywell by GENERAC Automatic Standby Generator with the Generac G-Force Engine. Engineered and assembled in the United States, the GENERAC home safety and protection systems start at $10,750.00 for complete installation.
“The time is now to heed the call of the environment,” said Quality Heating General Manager, Adam Derr. “This is an important opportunity for all of us to save on systems, save on Summer, and work together to save the world we live in."
Daikin ATMOSPHERA with R-32 Installation and Charging