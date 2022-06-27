FITZGERALDS American Music Festival returns July 4th weekend with its most diverse musical lineup in 39 year history
Midwest’s longest running music fest, July 1 - July 4, 60 musical acts, indoor/outdoor stages, festival debut of acclaimed chef John Manion’s BABYGOLD BARBEQUE
The American Music Festival's the perfect way to experience FITZGERALDS: World Class American roots music from over 60 bands across 4th of July; it's the high holiday for our music loving community.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FITZGERALDS, a revered live music venue in the near Chicago suburb of Berwyn, is pleased to announce the 39th annual American Music Festival, July 1 - July 4, 2022 at historic FITZGERALDS in Berwyn. Started in 1981 as a one-night outdoor gathering with three musical acts, the American Music Festival has grown to a four day event with continuous music on three stages inside historic buildings and along adjacent streets. It has taken place every the Fourth of July holiday (with the exception of 2020) and is one of the country’s longest running music festivals.
— Will Duncan, FITZGERALDS & BABYGOLD BARBECUE proprietor
With roots in Americana, country, and blues music genres, it has grown to include genres like New Orleans zydeco, rockabilly, alternative country, folk, and brass bands. This year the American Music Festival features its most eclectic offering of musical acts from around the country.
Performers at the 39th Annual FITZGERALDS American Music Festival include:
Friday July 1: Son Volt (Alt-country / Belleville, IL), Jon Dee Graham (Country / Austin, TX), Waco Brothers (Rock / Chicago, IL), Jackie Venson (R&B / Austin, TX) The Heavy Sounds (Soul, Funk / Chicago, IL).
Saturday July 2: Rebirth Brass Band (Jazz, Funk / New Orleans, LA), Marshall Crenshaw (Rock / Detroit, MI), Sarah Borges (Rock, Alt-country / Boston, MA), Daddy Long Legs (Blues / Brooklyn, NY), Joel Paterson Band (Blues / Chicago, IL).
Sunday July 3: Alejandro Escovedo (Rock, Alt-country / San Antonio, TX), Ike Reilly Assassination (Rock / Chicago, IL), Lydia Loveless (Country, Honky-tonk / Columbus, OH), CJ Chenier & The Red Hot Louisiana Band (Zydeco / New Orleans, LA), Riley Downing (Country / Holt, MO).
Monday July 4: North Mississippi Allstars (Blues, Rock / Hernando, MS), Marcia Ball (Blues, boogie-woogie / Vinton, LA), Joe Pug (Folk / Austin, TX), Terrance Simien (Zydeco / Lafayette, LA), Shamarr Allen (Funk / New Orleans, LA).
What: 39th Annual FITZGERALDS American Music Festival
When: Friday July 1, 2022 - Monday July 4, 2022 (Doors: 4:00 p.m. / Show time: 5:00 p.m.) Rain or shine.
Where: FITZGERALDS - 6615 Roosevelt Road in Berwyn (map)
Cost: $50 each day, $175 4-day via Ticketweb. Children under 12 free until 10:00 p.m. with paid adult admission.
Complete festival lineup and additional details at FitzgeraldsNightClub.com.
This year's American Music Festival marks the festival debut of BABYGOLD BARBEQUE. The classic American barbecue restaurant is the latest culinary endeavor by award-winning chef and acclaimed restaurateur John Manion. Located next to FITZGERALDS, BABYGOLD Barbecue's full menu featuring barbecue staples like smoked brisket, ribs, and pork shoulder along with Creole-inspired dishes like po' boy sandwiches and Cajun brussels sprouts will be served and sit-down service will be available.
