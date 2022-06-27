Submit Release
News Search

There were 641 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,992 in the last 365 days.

FITZGERALDS American Music Festival returns July 4th weekend with its most diverse musical lineup in 39 year history

FITZGERALDS American Music Festival | FitzgeraldsNightClub.com

FITZGERALDS American Music Festival | FitzgeraldsNightClub.com

FITZGERALDS American Music Festival | FitzgeraldsNightClub.com

Midwest’s longest running music fest, July 1 - July 4, 60 musical acts, indoor/outdoor stages, festival debut of acclaimed chef John Manion’s BABYGOLD BARBEQUE

The American Music Festival's the perfect way to experience FITZGERALDS: World Class American roots music from over 60 bands across 4th of July; it's the high holiday for our music loving community.”
— Will Duncan, FITZGERALDS & BABYGOLD BARBECUE proprietor
CHICAGO, IL, USA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FITZGERALDS, a revered live music venue in the near Chicago suburb of Berwyn, is pleased to announce the 39th annual American Music Festival, July 1 - July 4, 2022 at historic FITZGERALDS in Berwyn. Started in 1981 as a one-night outdoor gathering with three musical acts, the American Music Festival has grown to a four day event with continuous music on three stages inside historic buildings and along adjacent streets. It has taken place every the Fourth of July holiday (with the exception of 2020) and is one of the country’s longest running music festivals.

With roots in Americana, country, and blues music genres, it has grown to include genres like New Orleans zydeco, rockabilly, alternative country, folk, and brass bands. This year the American Music Festival features its most eclectic offering of musical acts from around the country.

Performers at the 39th Annual FITZGERALDS American Music Festival include:

Friday July 1: Son Volt (Alt-country / Belleville, IL), Jon Dee Graham (Country / Austin, TX), Waco Brothers (Rock / Chicago, IL), Jackie Venson (R&B / Austin, TX) The Heavy Sounds (Soul, Funk / Chicago, IL).
Saturday July 2: Rebirth Brass Band (Jazz, Funk / New Orleans, LA), Marshall Crenshaw (Rock / Detroit, MI), Sarah Borges (Rock, Alt-country / Boston, MA), Daddy Long Legs (Blues / Brooklyn, NY), Joel Paterson Band (Blues / Chicago, IL).
Sunday July 3: Alejandro Escovedo (Rock, Alt-country / San Antonio, TX), Ike Reilly Assassination (Rock / Chicago, IL), Lydia Loveless (Country, Honky-tonk / Columbus, OH), CJ Chenier & The Red Hot Louisiana Band (Zydeco / New Orleans, LA), Riley Downing (Country / Holt, MO).
Monday July 4: North Mississippi Allstars (Blues, Rock / Hernando, MS), Marcia Ball (Blues, boogie-woogie / Vinton, LA), Joe Pug (Folk / Austin, TX), Terrance Simien (Zydeco / Lafayette, LA), Shamarr Allen (Funk / New Orleans, LA).
What: 39th Annual FITZGERALDS American Music Festival

When: Friday July 1, 2022 - Monday July 4, 2022 (Doors: 4:00 p.m. / Show time: 5:00 p.m.) Rain or shine.

Where: FITZGERALDS - 6615 Roosevelt Road in Berwyn (map)

Cost: $50 each day, $175 4-day via Ticketweb. Children under 12 free until 10:00 p.m. with paid adult admission.

Complete festival lineup and additional details at FitzgeraldsNightClub.com.

This year's American Music Festival marks the festival debut of BABYGOLD BARBEQUE. The classic American barbecue restaurant is the latest culinary endeavor by award-winning chef and acclaimed restaurateur John Manion. Located next to FITZGERALDS, BABYGOLD Barbecue's full menu featuring barbecue staples like smoked brisket, ribs, and pork shoulder along with Creole-inspired dishes like po' boy sandwiches and Cajun brussels sprouts will be served and sit-down service will be available.

Ryan Arnold
DeSoto & State Communications, Inc.
+1 312-600-7380
email us here

You just read:

FITZGERALDS American Music Festival returns July 4th weekend with its most diverse musical lineup in 39 year history

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.