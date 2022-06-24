Dispute Resolution Requirement for Family Law Extended Province Wide

CANADA, June 24 - Released on June 24, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan is extending mandatory, early family dispute resolution for family law issues to the entire province on July 1, 2022.

“Mandatory dispute resolution empowers families to address issues before they go to court,” Justice Minister and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre said. “This program, implemented as a pilot in Prince Albert in 2020 and Regina in 2021, has been effective in reducing the financial and emotional impacts of separation and divorce on families and their children.”

Mandatory, early family dispute resolution is one of the Government of Saskatchewan's ongoing initiatives to increase access to justice services, while providing additional supports to families. The family dispute resolution process benefits children and families by reducing conflict, promoting cooperation and communication between parties, alleviating pressures on the courts and improving the overall family law experience within the justice system.

Family dispute resolution options include collaborative law services, family law arbitration, family mediation, and parent co-ordination. A list of recognized service providers can be found at www.saskatchewan.ca/earlyfamilyresolution.

Low-income options are also available in circumstances where other options represent a significant financial burden.

In 2017, the Government of Saskatchewan consulted with legal professionals, dispute resolution service providers and other stakeholders, and received positive feedback regarding early dispute resolution as an alternative to court.

For more information, call 1-833-787-0439, email earlyfamilyresolution@gov.sk.ca, or visit www.saskatchewan.ca/earlyfamilyresolution.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Justice and Attorney General

Regina

Phone: 306-787-8621

Email: cpjumedia@gov.sk.ca