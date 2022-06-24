One Hundred High School Graduates Receive Saskatchewan Youth Apprenticeship Industry Scholarships

CANADA, June 24 - Released on June 24, 2022

Today the Saskatchewan Apprenticeship and Trade Certification Commission (SATCC) announced that Saskatchewan Youth Apprenticeship (SYA) Industry Scholarships are being awarded to 100 high school graduates from 66 communities across the province.

Scholarships are presented to SYA program participants who plan to embark on careers in the skilled trades.

"Apprentices and skilled tradespeople perform critical work that supports our province's strong economy," Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "On behalf of the Government of Saskatchewan, congratulations to the 2021-22 scholarship recipients."

The SATCC administers the SYA Industry Scholarship program. Launched in 2009, the scholarship program rewards students for actively pursuing skilled trade careers. Recipients redeem scholarships for $1,000 within two years of graduating high school by completing Level 1 apprenticeship technical training or a pre-employment course in a trade designated in Saskatchewan.

Educators who oversee their school's SYA program are invited to nominate at least one student annually for the scholarship. Recipients are selected by a committee of SATCC staff members.

Brayden Smith, graduating from Hudson Bay Community School is one of this year's recipients.

"It is nice to be recognized for my dedication to completing a trades program," Smith said. "The financial assistance will be helpful in reaching my goal as a heavy-duty mechanic."

SYA participants complete 12 activities - including interviewing a journeyperson; researching and writing a report on a designated trade; attending a career fair; and completing the Young Worker Readiness certificate - that raise their awareness of apprenticeship and skilled trade careers. All SYA graduates who register as apprentices in Saskatchewan within five years of program completion receive significant benefits: the waiver of their apprenticeship registration fee and Level 1 technical training tuition, as well as 300 trade time hours.

"The SYA Industry Scholarships motivate recipients to go after a career in the skilled trades," SATCC Board Chair Drew Tiefenbach said. "Scholarship recipients realize that careers in the skilled trades are rewarding; skilled tradespeople learn by doing and perform tangible work that contributes to our province's economic growth. Congratulations to this year's recipients."

Sixty industry sponsors have invested more than $750,000 into the scholarship fund. The Government of Saskatchewan has also invested through the Saskatchewan Innovation and Opportunities Scholarship, bringing total contributions to $1.2 million.

More than 300 schools and nearly 3,700 students are currently registered in the SYA program.

To learn more about SYA, visit saskapprenticeship.ca/sask-youth-apprenticeship or call 1-877-363-0536.

