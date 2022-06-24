Andrei Belousov chairs a meeting of the Headquarters for Transport and Logistics Corridors

RUSSIA, June 24 - Participants in the meeting discussed the freight forecast for the Russia - Turkey, Russia - Iran - India, and Russia - China transport corridors for 2022-2025.

Based on the forecasts of the Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Industry and Trade, it is possible to speak about their shipping requirements for these transport corridors. They show a high demand for transport services in these directions in the context of new economic realities. The next step will be to identify bottlenecks and create roadmaps to facilitate the development of transport capacities, taking into account the range of cargo types.

The meeting participants also reviewed measures to facilitate the development of the network of transport and logistics centres (TLC) in order to increase their processing capacity, and indicative forecasts for container transport up to 2024. They also discussed possible support measures for the operation of TLCs and efforts to increase their efficiency. The new backbone network consists of 29 transport and logistics centres.