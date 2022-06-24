Notice of Public Comment Period - Draft Air Quality Permit 7111-R1 - Bloomberg LP

PUBLIC NOTICE

Draft Air Quality Permit 7111-R1, Bloomberg LP, Operation of an existing uncertified natural gas-fired emergency generator set at 1101 New York Avenue NW

Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to 20 DCMR §210, the Air Quality Division (AQD) of the Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE), located at 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor, Washington DC, intends to issue a permit (No. 7111-R1) to Bloomberg LP to operate one Cummins 500 kWe emergency generator set powered by a 769 bhp natural gas-fired engine located at 11th & I Streets NW (mailing address at 1101 New York Avenue NW), Washington, 20005. The contact person for the facility is Alex Guessi, Infrastructure manager, phone number: (212) 617-4475.

Emergency Generator to be Permitted

Equipment Location Address Generator (Engine) Size Engine Serial No. Permit No. Rooftop Mezzanine 11th & I Streets NW, (1101 New York Avenue) Washington, DC 20005 500 kWe (769 hp) 25413541 7111-R1

The proposed emission limits are as follows:

a. Emissions from this unit shall not exceed those in the following table [40 CFR 60.4233(e) and Subpart JJJJ, Table 1]:

Pollutant Emission Limits1 (g/hp-hr) ppmvd at 15% O 2 NOx CO VOC2 NOx CO VOC2 2.0 4.0 1.0 160 540 86

1The Permittee may choose to comply with the emission standards in this table in units of either g/hp-hr or ppmvd at 15 percent O 2 .

2For purposes of this requirement, when calculating emissions of VOCs, emissions of formaldehyde should not be included.

b. Visible emissions shall not be emitted into the outdoor atmosphere from this generator, except that discharges not exceeding forty percent (40%) opacity (unaveraged) shall be permitted for two (2) minutes in any sixty (60) minute period and for an aggregate of twelve (12) minutes in any twenty-four hour (24 hr.) period during start-up, cleaning, adjustment of combustion controls, or malfunction of the equipment [20 DCMR 606.1].

Note that 20 DCMR 606 is subject to an EPA-issued call for a State Implementation Plan (SIP) revision (known as a “SIP call”) requiring the District to revise 20 DCMR 606. See “State Implementation Plans: Response to Petition for Rulemaking; Restatement and Update of EPA’s SSM Policy Applicable to SIPs; Findings of Substantial Inadequacy; and SIP Calls To Amend Provisions Applying to Excess Emissions During Periods of Startup, Shutdown and Malfunction”, 80 Fed. Reg. 33840 (June 12, 2015). It is likely that this federal action will result in changes to the requirements of 20 DCMR 606. Any such changes, once finalized in the DCMR, will supersede the language of Condition (b) as stated above.

c. An emission into the atmosphere of odorous or other air pollutants from any source in any quantity and of any characteristic, and duration which is, or is likely to be injurious to the public health or welfare, or which interferes with the reasonable enjoyment of life or property is prohibited. [20 DCMR 903.1]

The estimated emissions from the generator engine are as follows:

Pollutant Maximum Annual Emissions (tons/yr) Carbon Monoxide (CO) 6.66 Oxides of Nitrogen (NO x ) 3.95 Total Particulate Matter (PM Total) 0.02 Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) 0.05 Sulfur Dioxide (SO x ) 0.001

The permit application and supporting documentation, along with the draft permit are available for public inspection at AQD and copies may be made available between the hours of 8:15 A.M. and 4:45 P.M. Monday through Friday. Interested parties wishing to view these documents should provide their names, addresses, telephone numbers and affiliation, if any, to Stephen S. Ours at (202) 535-1747. Copies of the draft permit and related technical support memorandum are also available at http://doee.dc.gov/service/public-notices-hearings.

A public hearing on this permitting action will not be held unless DOEE has received a request for such a hearing within 30 days of the publication of this notice. Interested parties may also submit written comments on the permitting action. The written comments must include the person’s name, telephone number, affiliation, if any, mailing address and a statement outlining the air quality issues in dispute and any facts underscoring those air quality issues. All relevant comments will be considered in issuing the final permit.

Comments on the draft permit and any request for a public hearing should be addressed to:

Stephen S. Ours

Chief, Permitting Branch - Air Quality Division

Department of Energy and Environment

1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor

Washington, DC 20002

[email protected]



No comments or hearing requests submitted after July 25, 2022 will be accepted.



For more information, please contact Stephen S. Ours at (202) 535-1747 or [email protected].