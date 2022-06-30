Gränges, a JD Technologies Global principal, achieved good progress on sustainability in 2021
Gränges delivered good progress towards the ambitious 2025 sustainability targets and as a result has upgraded some of the sustainability targets this year.ORMOND BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JD Technologies Global, LLC is proud to announce that their principal, Gränges, has achieved good progress on sustainability. Highlights in 2021 include a reduction in the company’s total carbon emissions, an increased aluminum recycling, having more products with third-party verified sustainability information, and emitting the company’s first Sustainability-Linked Bond. Further, Gränges Finspång achieved the company’s first certification against the Aluminum Stewardship Initiative (ASI) Chain of Custody Standard, closely followed by Gränges Shanghai being certified in the beginning of 2022. The certification verifies that the company’s aluminum products are responsibly and sustainably produced and provides assurance to customers and other business partners that Gränges is committed to meeting their increased sustainability requirements and demand for sustainable aluminum.
Key achievements in 2021
- Reduced the total carbon emissions intensity (scope 1+2+3)* by 19 per cent compared to baseline 2017**.
- Carbon intensity scope (1+2) decreased by 8 per cent as a result of a higher share of renewable energy combined with a lower energy intensity.
- Carbon intensity (scope 3) decreased by 20 percent driven by a higher share of sourced aluminum scrap.
- Increased the share of sourced aluminum scrap to 28.5 percent. Excluding Gränges Konin and Gränges Powder Metallurgy, the share increased by 2.5 percentage points to 25.0 per cent (22.5).
- Increased the share of products with third-party verified sustainability information to 35 per cent, which corresponds to 43 per cent (19) excluding Gränges Konin and Gränges Powder Metallurgy.
- Reached 100 per cent participation in the group-wide anti-corruption and Code of Conduct trainings.
- Achieved certification in accordance with the ASI Chain of Custody Standard in Gränges Finspång.
"I’m happy to see our good progress, and it was great to achieve the EcoVadis Platinum recognition. I now look forward to raising the sustainability bar further and building an even stronger and more circular company for the future," says CEO Jörgen Rosengren.
A full overview of Gränges’ 2025 sustainability targets can be found on the company’s website: www.granges.com/sustainability/framework-and-targets/
Gränges’ annual and sustainability report for 2021 is available on the company’s website: www.granges.com/investors/reports-and-presentations/
* Gränges follows the Greenhouse Gas Protocol Standards to calculate its climate impact.
** Baseline re-calculated to include Gränges Konin.
About Gränges
Gränges is an aluminum technology company who drives the development of lighter, smarter, and more sustainable aluminum products and solutions. The company offers advanced materials that enhance efficiency in the customers’ manufacturing process and the performance of the final products. Gränges’ innovative engineering has transformed the industry for more than 125 years, and the company holds leading positions in rolled products for thermal management systems, specialty packaging and selected niche applications. Gränges has production facilities and conducts sales on three continents, Asia, Europe, and Americas. The total annual production capacity amounts to 570 ktons. Gränges has 2,600 employees and the share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information is available at www.granges.com.
About JD Technologies Global, LLC
JD Technologies Global, LLC provides premium sales and marketing services to a group of high quality, complementary manufacturers of engineered services and products who serve the aerospace, military & defense, industrial and medical industries. They develop long term relationships with key customers who value the consultative style of selling and who wish to interface with sales professionals of high integrity. Their approach is to use proven consultative selling techniques. Consultative selling is a collaborative process that leads customers/prospects through an analysis of their current situation to a resulting improvement. For more information on JD Technologies, LLC, their products, services and their consultative selling methodology, visit www.jdtechsales.com.
