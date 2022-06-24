Lexington National Insurance Corporation Completes Countrywide Rate Filing for Surety Products
EINPresswire.com/ -- Lexington National Insurance Corporation (“Lexington National”) announced today that they have completed a countrywide rate filing for both contract and commercial surety. Lexington National is now accepting opportunities from agents, brokers, and principals.
Lexington National has a specific interest in program business and opportunities to serve as a fronting carrier in the surety space.
“Being a small and nimble carrier, we do not have significant minimum premium requirements that other markets command. We pride ourselves on being easy to work with and by providing quick responses to our agents and business partners” said Ronald Frank, CEO and President of Lexington National.
About Lexington National Insurance Corporation
Founded in 1989, Lexington National is a family-owned Florida-domiciled Property & Casualty insurance company that is admitted in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Lexington National holds an A- Excellent rating from AM Best and is authorized by the U.S. Department of the Treasury to act as surety on Federal bonds.
Jake Egert
