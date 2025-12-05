Lexington National Announces Contract Surety Leadership Transition

Industry veteran John Dykstra to retire December 31, 2025; Tim Maffiore to assume role of Vice President of Contract Surety on January 1, 2026.

COCKEYSVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lexington National Insurance Corporation (“Lexington National”) today announced that longtime surety executive John Dykstra will retire at the end of the year after nearly 50 years in the surety industry. John’s last day leading Lexington National’s Contract Surety business will be December 31, 2025. He will be succeeded by Tim Maffiore , who will assume the role of Vice President of Contract Surety effective January 1, 2026.John began his surety career in 1977 at Travelers and went on to hold key positions at Johnson & Higgins, Amwest, Insco Dico, IFIC, and Cinium. He joined Lexington National in January 2020 as Vice President of Contract Surety. During his tenure, John built Lexington National’s Contract Surety business from the ground, growing it from $0 to $12 million in premium while consistently maintaining a loss ratio well below the industry average.“John has been instrumental in building our Contract Surety platform and establishing Lexington National as a trusted market for our agency partners,” said Mark Holtschneider, President at Lexington National. “His underwriting acumen, professionalism, and dedication to doing right by our producers and their clients have set a very high bar. We are deeply grateful for his contributions and wish him the very best in his well-earned retirement.”Lexington National also announced that Tim Maffiore will be promoted to Vice President of Contract Surety upon John’s retirement. Tim brings 20 years of surety experience, most recently with Liberty Mutual. He joined Lexington National at the end of 2024 as Assistant Vice President and has worked closely with John to ensure a smooth transition of leadership.“Tim is a proven surety professional with strong market relationships and a deep understanding of contractor needs,” added Holtschneider. “Under Tim’s leadership, we look forward to continuing the disciplined, relationship-focused approach that John established and to further expanding our Contract Surety footprint.”Lexington National extends its sincere thanks to John for his decades of service to the surety industry and looks forward to continued growth and success under Tim’s leadership.

