Route 51 Line Painting Saturday in Moon

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is advising motorists that line painting operations on Route 51 (University Boulevard, Stoops Ferry Road) in Moon Township, Allegheny County will occur Saturday, June 25 weather permitting.

Line painting operations will occur at the intersection of Stoops Ferry Road and University Boulevard from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Single-lane restrictions will occur during this mobile operation.

Roadway line painting is an important part of PennDOT’s highway safety initiatives. Paint lines provide direction, delineation, and guidance to motorists.

Motorists who accidentally get paint on their vehicles should immediately wash the paint off with a high-pressure water stream and detergent.

Motorists should use caution and be aware of changing traffic patterns when driving through the area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

