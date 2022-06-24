Submit Release
Sewickley Bridge Ramp to Northbound Route 51 Closure Monday Morning in Moon

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of the ramp from the Sewickley Bridge (Route 4025) to northbound Route 51 in Moon Township, Allegheny County will occur Monday morning, June 27 weather permitting.

The ramp that carries traffic from the Sewickley Bridge to northbound Route 51 (University Boulevard) will close to traffic from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. Monday morning to allow crews to conduct widening work at the intersection. Ramp traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

  • From the end of the Sewickley Bridge, turn left onto southbound Route 51 (University Boulevard)

  • Turn left onto Thorn Run Road

  • Turn left onto northbound Route 51 (University Boulevard)

  • Follow northbound Route 51 back to the Sewickley Bridge

  • End detour

Crews will conduct widening work, concrete and asphalt work, guiderail and curb improvements, pavement marking installation, and other miscellaneous construction work.

To help keep motorists informed as work progresses, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for Sewickley Bridge traffic advisories and construction updates. Enroll by sending email addresses to stcowan@pa.gov. Please write “Subscribe – Sewickley Bridge” in the subject line.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #


