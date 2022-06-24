Birmingham Bridge Inspection Next Week in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on the Birmingham Bridge (Route 2085) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Monday through Thursday, June 27-30 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur on the northern end of the Birmingham Bridge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Additionally, lane restrictions will occur in the following locations under the bridge:

Inbound (northbound) Route 885 Boulevard of the Allies

Outbound (southbound) Route 885 Boulevard of the Allies

Inbound (westbound) I-376 Parkway East ramp to the Boulevard of the Allies

Outbound (southbound) Route 885 Boulevard of the Allies ramp to outbound (eastbound) I-376 Parkway East

Crews from the Larson Design Group will conduct the inspection work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

