The 2023 Ford F-150, Armed With An Arsenal Of Engine Options And 14,000 Pounds Of Towing Capacity
EINPresswire.com/ --
The 2023 Ford F-150 in Tampa, FL will check all the boxes at Brandon Ford. Armed with an arsenal of available engine options, Ford F-150 entries deliver a maximum towing capacity of 14,000 pounds with a maximum payload of 3,250 pounds. A 10-speed SelectShift™ automatic transmission is standard across the board.
To deliver the power you need, the 2023 Ford F-150 is available with a quintet of engine options that start with a standard 290-horsepower 3.3-liter V-6 power core. A trio of turbocharged EcoBoost® engine options deliver impressive power with impressive fuel economy and include - a 325-horsepower 2.7-liter EcoBoost® V-6, a 400-horsepower 3.5-liter EcoBoost® V-6, and a 450-horsepower High-Output 3.5-liter EcoBoost® V-6 that is specific to the Ford F-150 Raptor.
Tampa-area drivers who crave V-8 power will love the 400-horsepower 5.0-liter V-8. The 2023 Ford F-150 retains the impressive power and efficiency of the 430-horsepower 3.5-liter PowerBoost® Hybrid.
Much more than just a simple work truck, the 2023 Ford F-150 is loaded with features that will upgrade your day-to-day drive in the Tampa, Clearwater and St. Petersburg area. Equipped with a standard 8-inch Ford SYNC® 4 touchscreen infotainment system that provides one-touch access to wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, the Ford F-150 will keep you connected and entertained.
Available upgrades vary by trim level and include a 12-inch Ford SYNC® 4 touchscreen multimedia system, a 12-inch LCD digital instrument cluster, Ford Co-Pilot360™ driver-assist technology, a Bang & Olufsen® stereo system, leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof and a center console that will fold flat to create an interior work table.
To learn more, contact Tom Murray at Brandon Ford at 813-371-7945 or tom@brandonford.com
Tom Murray
The 2023 Ford F-150 in Tampa, FL will check all the boxes at Brandon Ford. Armed with an arsenal of available engine options, Ford F-150 entries deliver a maximum towing capacity of 14,000 pounds with a maximum payload of 3,250 pounds. A 10-speed SelectShift™ automatic transmission is standard across the board.
To deliver the power you need, the 2023 Ford F-150 is available with a quintet of engine options that start with a standard 290-horsepower 3.3-liter V-6 power core. A trio of turbocharged EcoBoost® engine options deliver impressive power with impressive fuel economy and include - a 325-horsepower 2.7-liter EcoBoost® V-6, a 400-horsepower 3.5-liter EcoBoost® V-6, and a 450-horsepower High-Output 3.5-liter EcoBoost® V-6 that is specific to the Ford F-150 Raptor.
Tampa-area drivers who crave V-8 power will love the 400-horsepower 5.0-liter V-8. The 2023 Ford F-150 retains the impressive power and efficiency of the 430-horsepower 3.5-liter PowerBoost® Hybrid.
Much more than just a simple work truck, the 2023 Ford F-150 is loaded with features that will upgrade your day-to-day drive in the Tampa, Clearwater and St. Petersburg area. Equipped with a standard 8-inch Ford SYNC® 4 touchscreen infotainment system that provides one-touch access to wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, the Ford F-150 will keep you connected and entertained.
Available upgrades vary by trim level and include a 12-inch Ford SYNC® 4 touchscreen multimedia system, a 12-inch LCD digital instrument cluster, Ford Co-Pilot360™ driver-assist technology, a Bang & Olufsen® stereo system, leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof and a center console that will fold flat to create an interior work table.
To learn more, contact Tom Murray at Brandon Ford at 813-371-7945 or tom@brandonford.com
Tom Murray
Brandon Ford
+1 813-371-7945
email us here