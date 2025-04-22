CSHP to Host In-House Recruitment Event for Church's Texas Chicken
EINPresswire.com/ -- CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas (CSHP) is pleased to announce an upcoming hiring event with Church's Texas Chicken. The event will take place at the Tampa Center on Thursday, April 24, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The CSHP Tampa Center is located at 9215 N. Florida Ave., Suite 101, Tampa, FL 33612.
Church's Texas Chicken will hold onsite interviews for Cooks, Guest Services, and Shift Leader positions.
“This event provides a direct line for job seekers to interview on the spot with Church's Texas Chicken for their new Tampa location,” said Karoline Guerrero, Business Development Manager at Career Source Hillsborough Pinellas. We're delighted to facilitate these connections and help residents find valuable career opportunities right here in our community."
Job seekers with 6 months’ experience are encouraged to attend and explore potential job opportunities. There is no cost to attend. Job seekers can learn more about the Church's Texas Chicken IHR event by clicking on this link: https://careersourcetampabay.com/events/churchs-chicken-ihr
All attendees must be registered on Employ Florida to attend. Register here.
Have a question? Please contact:
Karoline Guerrero - Business Development Manager
Cell: 813-862-5591
guerrerok@careersourceHP.com
About CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas
Effective July 1, 2024, CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas is the designated local workforce development board serving Hillsborough County and Pinellas County. CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas is governed by a board of directors whose members are appointed by a consortium of Chief Local Elected Officials (CLEOs) from each county commission.
CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas is an equal opportunity employer/program. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. All voice telephone numbers listed may be reached by persons using TTY/TDD equipment via the Florida Relay Service at 711.
CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas is the direct service provider for various workforce programs which are supported by the U.S. Department of Labor, Health and Human Services, Agriculture, and other agencies as part of awards totaling $39,085,000 with 96% federally funded (Updated annually, as of August 2024).
