CSHP to Host In-House Recruitment Event for Church's Texas Chicken

CSHP to Host In-House Recruitment Event for Church's Texas Chicken

CSHP to Host In-House Recruitment Event for Church's Texas Chicken

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas (CSHP) is pleased to announce an upcoming hiring event with Church's Texas Chicken. The event will take place at the Tampa Center on Thursday, April 24, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The CSHP Tampa Center is located at 9215 N. Florida Ave., Suite 101, Tampa, FL 33612.   
  
Church's Texas Chicken will hold onsite interviews for Cooks, Guest Services, and Shift Leader positions.   
   
“This event provides a direct line for job seekers to interview on the spot with Church's Texas Chicken for their new Tampa location,” said Karoline Guerrero, Business Development Manager at Career Source Hillsborough Pinellas. We're delighted to facilitate these connections and help residents find valuable career opportunities right here in our community."

Job seekers with 6 months’ experience are encouraged to attend and explore potential job opportunities. There is no cost to attend. Job seekers can learn more about the Church's Texas Chicken IHR event by clicking on this link: https://careersourcetampabay.com/events/churchs-chicken-ihr

All attendees must be registered on Employ Florida to attend. Register here. 
   
Have a question?  Please contact:  
Karoline Guerrero - Business Development Manager 
Cell: 813-862-5591
guerrerok@careersourceHP.com

About CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas
Effective July 1, 2024, CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas is the designated local workforce development board serving Hillsborough County and Pinellas County. CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas is governed by a board of directors whose members are appointed by a consortium of Chief Local Elected Officials (CLEOs) from each county commission.

CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas is an equal opportunity employer/program. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. All voice telephone numbers listed may be reached by persons using TTY/TDD equipment via the Florida Relay Service at 711.  

CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas is the direct service provider for various workforce programs which are supported by the U.S. Department of Labor, Health and Human Services, Agriculture, and other agencies as part of awards totaling $39,085,000 with 96% federally funded (Updated annually, as of August 2024).

Brian Burns
Tampa Free Press
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

CSHP to Host In-House Recruitment Event for Church's Texas Chicken

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Brian Burns
Tampa Free Press
Company/Organization
The Free Press
PO BOX 727
Land O Lakes, Florida, 34639
United States
+1 813-279-1480
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Soft-launched in April 2020, at the COVID-19 growth cycle, The Free Press continues its digital growth with reach in 43 countries, and primary reach in the Tampa DMA at 97%. While newspapers from around the country are evolving and changing to meet the needs of the ever-changing audience, The Free Press, headquartered in Hillsborough County Florida, is working for today and building for tomorrow. A completely digital platform that focuses on issues of today, law enforcement, local news, national news, and technology, The Free Press captures a younger audience where that audience is focused. Advertisers will benefit from being on the ground floor of new advances in this space and we look forward to working with them to help their businesses grow. We will be updating via press releases, our launches of new advances in digital mobile.

https://www.tampafp.com

More From This Author
CSHP to Host In-House Recruitment Event for Church's Texas Chicken
CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas Offers Job Placement, Training Services For Hillsborough Residents
CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas Appoints Jason Druding as New Vice President of Business Services
View All Stories From This Author