Submit Release
News Search

There were 852 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,680 in the last 365 days.

Alveda King Issues Statement Regarding Supreme Court Overturning Roe v. Wade

Alveda King

ATLANTA, GA, USA, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Statement from Alveda King, founder of Speak for Life and Chair of the Center for the American Dream at America First Policy Institute (AFPI):

"For 49 years, ‘we the people’ have had to endure a flawed and unconstitutional ruling from the Supreme Court that allowed unelected judges to create a national right to abortion that ultimately led to extreme actions, like late-term abortions, against the unborn. Today, the Supreme Court has rightfully overturned that decision, sending the power to regulate abortion back to the elected officials at the state level. I have longed for and prayed for this day. And I will continue to fight for human dignity for everyone - from the womb to the tomb."

About Alveda King: Dr. Alveda C. King is from Atlanta, Georgia, and serves as the Chair of the Center for the American Dream at AFPI. She is the daughter of the late slain civil rights activist Rev. A.D. King and the niece of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. King is the founder of Speak for Life, fighting for the sanctity and dignity of all life – from the womb to the tomb. She currently serves as a Fox News contributor and host of the Fox Nation show “Alveda King’s House.” Dr. King is a former college professor, served in the Georgia State House of Representatives, is a former presidential appointee, and 2021 recipient of the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award. For more information, visit www.AlvedaKing.com

Brian Mayes
Nashville Publicity Group
+1 615-771-2040
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Alveda King Issues Statement Regarding Supreme Court Overturning Roe v. Wade

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Politics, Religion, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.