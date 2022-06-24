Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt Becomes First to Issue Opinion Following SCOTUS Opinion in Dobbs, Effectively Ending Abortion in Missouri

Jun 24, 2022, 09:22 AM by AG Schmitt

Following the Supreme Court of the United States’ ruling in Dobbs that overturns Roe v. Wade, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt today issued an opinion to the Missouri Revisor of Statutes that “triggers” parts of Missouri’s House Bill 126, effectively ending abortion in the State of Missouri. Missouri is the first state in the country to do so.