SUNATION SOLAR SYSTEMS CHANGES NAME TO “SUNATION ENERGY” TO INCLUDE MORE SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS FOR NEW YORKERS

SUNation Solar Systems of Ronkonkoma, NY recently unveiled their new look and name to SUNation Energy which will now provide an entire home energy experience.

RONKONKOMA, NY, USA, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SUNation Solar Systems, Long Island’s top solar and energy experts, announced to employees on June 15, 2022 during their annual State of the Nation meeting that the company will be changing its name to SUNation Energy effective Thursday, June 23, 2022. The change follows years of the business already working in other areas of sustainable energy besides solar energy and sets the stage for what’s to come.

SUNation Energy, which has a new look with its updated logo, will serve as the umbrella name for the company’s growing departments, such as SUNation Residential, SUNation Commercial, and SUNation Service which already sells and installs products such as Tesla Powerwall batteries, SPAN electrical panels, and Level 2 EV chargers, while opening the door for new departments like SUNation Roofing.

“SUNation Energy will encompass the entire home energy experience, not just solar,” said SUNation CEO Scott Maskin. “It’ll be about total control for the homeowner, and of course, our world-class service will always continue to drive us.”

On June 12, 2003, SUNation was founded in Oakdale, NY with the mission to help save Long Islander’s money with renewable, clean solar energy with a strong focus on the customer experience. In that time, the company outgrew the office, moved to its current location in Ronkonkoma, has installed over 7,500 residential and commercial solar arrays combined, and currently has a staff of about 165 servicing Suffolk, Nassau, Queens, Brooklyn, and Staten Island.

To introduce the public to the new SUNation Energy, the company will be holding an event in July at its office located at 171 Remington Blvd. Details will be announced at a later date on the company’s social media channels.

“There’s so much more that we can deliver together to our friends, to our neighbors, to our towns, our villages and school districts,” said Maskin to employees during June 15th’s meeting. “We have an obligation to go out there and to change the way people use their energy.”

For current customers, called the SUNation Family, or those already in the process of going solar, nothing will change to impact their service. Staff are still dedicated to providing the best customer experience with the most up-to-date products available to save their customers money. Contact information such as phone numbers, email addresses and the website are also remaining the same.

The nonprofit foundation SUNation Cares will also continue to serve the Long Island area in donating solar panel systems, participating in food and clothing drives, and working with foster and service dogs through Maskin’s leadership and drive to do good for our communities.

Also staying the same is SUNation’s goal to provide in-house services across the board, avoiding the need to hire third-party contractors. The SUNation Energy name makes room for additional departments beyond solar for a more inclusive in-house experience.

SUNation Roofing, the newest in-house service, will work in conjunction with existing departments to improve the roofing and solar process for customers who require roof repairs or replacement before their solar installation.

Like the logo, the energy company’s mission statement also received an update. “With outstanding customer experience, we strive to help our communities take control of their energy usage through clean, reliable solutions.”

With the growing demand for affordable, sustainable energy, SUNation Energy is rising to meet the needs of the community and pave the way for a brighter and greener future.



About SUNation Energy

SUNation Energy is the local solar and energy expert trusted by over 7,500 Long Islanders since 2003 for professionally installing the highest quality equipment with an exceptional customer experience. Locally owned and operated in Ronkonkoma, NY, SUNation Energy offers the complete in-house sustainable energy experience including residential and commercial solar installation, community solar, roofing, backup battery storage, EV charging, and more.

Their not-for-profit corporation, SUNation Cares, also provides the gift of free electricity for life to Long Island Veterans and their families. Through the company’s consistent efforts towards excellence, SUNation has been named Long Island’s Best Solar Business 13 years in a row and was named among Long Island’s Top Workplaces for 2021.

