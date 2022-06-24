Cocaine Sale, Fentanyl Trafficking, Cocaine Possession // North West Vermont Drug Task Force

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22H2000343

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: DET CPL Mike DeFiore

STATION: North West Vermont Drug Task Force

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 06/15/2022 @ 1700

INCIDENT LOCATION: 595 Shelburne Street, Burlington, VT

VIOLATION: Cocaine Sale, Fentanyl Trafficking, Cocaine Possession

ACCUSED: Keeyo JONES

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, MA

ACCUSED: Shawness ROBINSON

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, MA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/15/2022 the North West Vermont Drug Task Force (NWVDTF) arrested Keeyo JONES (28) of Springfield, MA and Shawness ROBINSON (29) of Springfield, MA subsequent to a months long investigation into their distribution of cocaine base and fentanyl in the Chittenden County area. The investigation consisted of multiple controlled purchases of illegal drugs and found them to be in possession of illegal drugs as well as prerecorded NWVDTF funds at the time of their arrest.

JONES and ROBINSON were released on citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 09/08/2022 at 0830 hours to answer to the charges of Sale of Cocaine, Trafficking of Fentanyl, and possession of Cocaine.

COURT ACTION: Y Citation

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/08/2022 @ 0830

COURT: Chittenden

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Detective Sergeant Dustin Robinson

Vermont State Police

Northwest Narcotics Investigation Unit

45 State Drive

Waterbury, VT 05671