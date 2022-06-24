Submit Release
Cocaine Sale, Fentanyl Trafficking, Cocaine Possession // North West Vermont Drug Task Force

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22H2000343
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: DET CPL Mike DeFiore
STATION: North West Vermont Drug Task Force
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 06/15/2022 @ 1700
INCIDENT LOCATION: 595 Shelburne Street, Burlington, VT
VIOLATION: Cocaine Sale, Fentanyl Trafficking, Cocaine Possession

ACCUSED: Keeyo JONES
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, MA

ACCUSED: Shawness ROBINSON
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, MA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/15/2022 the North West Vermont Drug Task Force (NWVDTF) arrested Keeyo JONES (28) of Springfield, MA and Shawness ROBINSON (29) of Springfield, MA subsequent to a months long investigation into their distribution of cocaine base and fentanyl in the Chittenden County area. The investigation consisted of multiple controlled purchases of illegal drugs and found them to be in possession of illegal drugs as well as prerecorded NWVDTF funds at the time of their arrest.

JONES and ROBINSON were released on citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 09/08/2022 at 0830 hours to answer to the charges of Sale of Cocaine, Trafficking of Fentanyl, and possession of Cocaine.

COURT ACTION: Y Citation
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/08/2022 @ 0830
COURT: Chittenden

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Detective Sergeant Dustin Robinson
Vermont State Police
Northwest Narcotics Investigation Unit
45 State Drive
Waterbury, VT 05671

