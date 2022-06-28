New Creator Economy Study Finds Content Creators Too Dependent on Big Tech Players Like Meta, Google
A study from The Tilt breaks down the challenges for content creators, including how long it takes them to be self-sustaining, and what motivates them.
Imagine: 99% of people we surveyed say they have no regrets about launching their content business. You would be hard pressed to find any other industry space with that degree of satisfaction.”CLEVELAND, OH, USA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new global study, commissioned by The Tilt, surveyed over 1,000 content creators to understand how they build sustainable businesses and what stands in the way of financial success. The findings, published in a report called The Creator Next Door, show content creators are building successful, highly satisfying careers by growing niche audiences and monetizing their content.
— Joe Pulizzi
The study also shows a tension: 90% say they chose to launch content businesses to seek out “financial freedom on their own terms.” Even so, 3 in 4 say creators are too dependent on Big Tech. The study unpacks the specific ways creators are trying to take back control of their audiences by investing in things like paid memberships, owned communities and Web3.
Other key findings:
- Just 1% regret their decision to become content creators. This group is overwhelmingly satisfied with their decision to become creators – and this finding holds true regardless of the number of years since they’ve launched their business.
- More than half of full-time content creators are self-supporting (i.e. supporting at least one person). And nearly 1 in 5 say they earn “substantial” income.
- Full-time creators need roughly 17 months to earn enough income to support at least one person. It takes just over six months for a full-time content creator to make their first dollar.
- The top motivator for full-time creators is independence – the desire to set their own schedule, goals, and career path.
- Despite the independent streak, just 29% say they know what Web3 means. Web3 is often touted as a way for creators to take back control from Big Tech intermediaries and assert independence, but our study shows there’s still much work to be done on that front.
- Only 6% believe a college degree is required to succeed as a content creator. Given the high cost of higher education in the US, we expect this already-low number will shrink over time.
Content entrepreneurs say a successful content business requires much more than great content; they need business savvy, discipline and an independent streak. Creators spend about half their time creating content; the other half is spent on business issues like content distribution, promotion, marketing, sales, and administration/ operations.
“What’s fascinating about our 2022 study is the emergence of what we call the creator middle class,” says Joe Pulizzi, founder of The Tilt. “Content creators are not necessarily becoming wealthy from their creator businesses, but many are earning a decent living and enjoying their work life. Imagine: 99% of people we surveyed say they have no regrets about launching their content business. You would be hard pressed to find any other industry space with that degree of satisfaction.”
About “The Creator Next Door”
The Creator Next Door is published by The Tilt, in partnership with Ann Handley and Future Freedom. The survey was fielded from February to April 2022 by Ravn Research, with distribution help from Ann Handley, Future Freedom, You Are the Media, Josh Spector, Idea Economy and Matthew Biggar.
Download a full copy of “The Creator Next Door" here.
About The Tilt
The Tilt believes that successful content entrepreneurs are the key to the creator economy. It publishes a free twice-weekly creator economy newsletter with practical advice and inspiring creator spotlights. The Tilt also hosts free and paid mini and full-length online courses, multiple content creation podcasts, plus the annual in-person Creator Economy Expo (CEX). Get over 30 CEX 2022 sessions for free here.
Learn more at www.TheTilt.com.
Joseph Pulizzi
Tilt Media, LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn