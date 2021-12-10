Introducing CEX: The Creator Economy Expo - A New Business Event from Veteran Digital Entrepreneurs
CEX: The Creator Economy Expo, happening May 2-4, 2022 at the Arizona Grand Resort in Phoenix, is for content creators who want to be financially successful.
Unlike other events that cater to the big Silicon Valley platforms and ‘unicorn’ startups, CEX is for the creators themselves.”CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Serial entrepreneurs Brian Clark and Joe Pulizzi today announce CEX: The Creator Economy Expo, happening May 2-4, 2022 at the Arizona Grand Resort in Phoenix. The new conference is dedicated to empowering creators with opportunities, strategies, tactics, and tools for achieving big success as content entrepreneurs.
— Brian Clark
____
You can’t escape the hype about the creator economy, and for good reason. Those who get in early on the emerging Web 3.0 by attracting audiences, cultivating community, and implementing solid revenue models will reap amazing rewards.
Most of the media attention surrounding the creator economy focuses on large platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. But the real story is about the creators themselves and the audiences they influence.
Creators now realize that they can and should take control of their destinies by becoming more entrepreneurial and maximizing the value of their audience assets. "The power has shifted away from the platforms to the creators," says Josh Constine with venture capital firm SignalFire.
While much more mainstream today, the creator economy movement dates back over 15 years to the early days of blogging. That’s why industry veterans Brian Clark and Joe Pulizzi have teamed up to start CEX -- the Creator Economy Expo.
Attendees of the CEX event will experience high-impact keynotes and actionable sessions covering:
- Audience Attraction
- Community Commerce
- Revenue Models
- Collaboration Strategies
- Content Operations
Clark and Pulizzi both separately built businesses that reached 8 figures in revenue without a dime from investors before selling to larger companies. They're now joining forces to help a new generation of content creators build sustainable digital businesses as content entrepreneurs.
“Our mission is to highlight the brightest minds and most vibrant voices that help creators develop into successful entrepreneurs who build profitable digital businesses,” says CEX co-founder Joe Pulizzi.
Web 3.0 is poised to change the dynamics of digital startups and solo businesses across the board. We’re seeing a real-time shift from traditional venture capital and small business loans to community-driven funding through creator coins, NFTs, and DAOs -- and that puts the creators firmly in control.
“Unlike other events that cater to the big Silicon Valley platforms and ‘unicorn’ startups, CEX is for the creators themselves,” says CEX co-founder Brian Clark. “And those creators will come away understanding that they matter most.”
Sponsorship opportunities are available now.
About Joe Pulizzi:
Joe Pulizzi is one of the world’s top authorities on using content to build and grow businesses. He has founded four companies and launched dozens of events, including the industry standard Content Marketing World. His newest book is Content Inc., Second Edition: Start a Content-First Business, Build a Massive Audience, and Become Radically Successful (With Little to No Money). He recently founded The Tilt, an education and training company for content entrepreneurs.
About Brian Clark:
Brian Clark is a 10x serial digital entrepreneur. In 2006 he founded Copyblogger, an educational resource that helped writers become content entrepreneurs. From that audience platform he built a software, hosting, and training business that reached 8 figures in highly profitable revenue. His new company Movement Ventures focuses on building community-based businesses, including Unemployable -- a community for freelancers and solo entrepreneurs.
Joe Pulizzi
CEX Media LLC
info@cex.events