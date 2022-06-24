UPDATE to Detour for I-80 Ramp Closures in Jefferson County

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing an upcoming ramp closures as part of the resurfacing project on I-80 in Clarion and Jefferson Counties.



For this weekend's closures in Jefferson County, Exit 78: Brookville Westbound ramps will close at 9:00 p.m. on Friday, June 24 and reopen by 1:00 a.m. Sunday, June 26.

To come into Brookville, motorists should take Exit 81: Hazen to State Route 28 South to US 322 West. To get back onto I-80 Westbound, they are encouraged to take US 322 to Corsica (Exit 73) or Strattanville (Exit 70) where they can get back onto I-80. Trucks are encouraged to use the Strattanville option.



There will be no ramp closure in Clarion County this weekend.



Contractor, IA Construction Co. Inc. of Franklin, PA is completing this $17 million project which is anticipated to be completed in Fall 2022.



This closure will be weather permitting.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.



MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

