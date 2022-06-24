Submit Release
The Go-To Senior Living Business Consulting

Haven Senior Investments’ Business Consulting is the Best of Breed

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haven Senior Investments (HSI) announces its capability to bring to the market the most extensive senior housing and assisted living business consulting found today.

HSI can assist in all phases of community operations including:

• Recruiting, Hiring and Training staff
• External Business Development, Brand Reputation, and Social Media Footprint
• Implementing and optimizing care and service delivery
• Administrative and financial solutions
• Occupancy Issues
• Workforce Management
• Resident Relations
• Cost Containment
• Sales and Marketing strategies
• Financial Analysis
• Budgeting
• Programming and Resident Life Enrichment

The demand for senior living communities is increasing at an impressive rate. This growth will place even greater pressure on identifying competent, qualified, and experienced staff – causing operators to prioritize training and retention programs.

Are any of these concerns within your senior living organization?

• Lack of support from direct reports (regional/corporate).
• Staffing Challenges / Turnover.
• Lack of communication from upper management.
• Inflation.
• Morale is low (Burnout).
• Onboarding Training is not done to its full potential.
• Data Quality-obtaining fresh measurable data that can drive results.
• Team Flexibility/Adaptability customize and quickly modify the needs of residents.
• Time mismanagement.
• Are you seeking to revive the culture of your leadership team? Do you need a Business Intelligence makeover? Does your recruitment and retention plan stand out? Please visit our Senior Living People Strategy.

“The Seniors Housing industry is quickly evolving. All sectors – including Active Adult, Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care environments – are being affected. Whether designing for the future, repositioning an existing product, or maintaining a competitive advantage, operators must adapt to these societal, environmental, and regulatory changes – quickly. This evolution presents both challenges and opportunities for owners and operators,” says John Gonzales, SVP of Consulting.

Haven Senior Investments is the leading faith-based senior housing advisory firm. We provide and support our clients with service and expertise to achieve their goals of buying, selling, developing, investing, financing, or operating in the senior housing and assisted living market. HSI is a subsidiary of HavenCo, LLC.

