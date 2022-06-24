Youth Operator Injured in ATV Crash

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Ryan Harris

603-271-3127

June 24, 2022

Berlin, NH – On Thursday June 23, 2022, at approximately 3:40 p.m., Conservation Officers from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department were informed of an ATV crash involving a youth operator on Brook Road in Jericho State Park. Berlin Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene, as well as members of Berlin EMS and a Conservation Officer.

Personnel on scene identified the youth operator and his father, both from Holliston, Massachusetts. According to the operator and his father, the youth was traveling along the trail following behind his father when he entered a cloud of dust while heading into a right turn. As he entered the dust cloud he realized he would not have time to navigate around a closed gate up ahead and instead crossed over to the left side of the trail. He then left the traveled portion of the trail and continued into a ditch where his ATV struck the opposite bank ejecting him from the vehicle.

He was subsequently transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital (AVH) in Berlin for evaluation. During the course of the investigation, Conservation Officers traveled to AVH to interview the operator. As a result of the crash, the operator sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The operator was wearing both a helmet and goggles when the incident occurred.

When out recreating on the trails, riders must be mindful of trail conditions, potential hazards, and other trail users. State law requires that “…in all cases speed shall be controlled so that the operator will be able to avoid colliding with any person, vehicle or object.” To learn more visit https://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/ohrv/index.html.