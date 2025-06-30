Passenger Injured in UTV Rollover in Gorham

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Nathan G Superchi

603-788-4850

June 30, 2025

Gorham, NH – On Friday June 27, 2025, at approximately 1:40 p.m., NH Fish and Game was notified of a UTV (utility terrain vehicle) rollover on Smitty’s Trail in Gorham, NH, which is located off of the Presidential Rail Trail. A New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Conservation Officer, along with Gorham PD and Gorham EMS, responded to the scene of the crash.

Upon arrival at the scene, the operator of the UTV that rolled over was identified as Jacob Freda, 31, of Fitchburg, Massachusetts. After an investigation of the crash and talking to other members of the riding party, it was determined that the riding group had pulled over to regroup and take a break. It was reported that at that time Freda accelerated his machine and abruptly swerved it on purpose, causing the machine to drift sideways and ultimately flip over on its side.

A 32-year-old female passenger in Freda’s UTV sustained serious injuries while the other 35-year- old male passenger and Freda sustained no injuries. The injured passenger was transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin. She was later transferred by helicopter to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, to be further treated for her injuries.

After initial investigation, it appears that reckless driving is a leading factor to this incident. The crash is still under investigation, but Freda faces charges for his reckless actions which authorities assert resulted in the rollover.