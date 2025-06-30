Authorities Continue to Seek Information in Relation to a Missing Man in Chesterfield

CONTACT:

Lt. William Boudreau

603-271-3361

June 30, 2025

Chesterfield, NH – On the morning of Tuesday, June 24, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of a missing man in the town of Chesterfield. Robert Clay, 77, was last seen by family at about 10:00 p.m. on Monday, June 23. A credible sighting of Clay, on Glebe Road, occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 24. It is possible that Clay may have been seen walking north on Glebe Road, a short distance from his residence. Clay has not been seen since. Residents and passersby are asked to recall anything they may have seen between the hours mentioned above.

This area is in close proximity to NH Route 9 and the town of Westmoreland. Residents in the Spofford area of Chesterfield and Westmoreland are asked to review any home camera footage they may have that falls within that timeframe. Residents are also encouraged to check around their homes and outbuildings.

Clay has late stage dementia and has been located walking roads in the area in the recent past. It is believed that Clay left his home wearing white Nike sneakers, blue jeans, and possibly a long-sleeved denim shirt. Clay has gray hair, green eyes, is 5 foot 7 inches, 140 lbs, and walks with a hunch.

Over the course of the last 5 days, search crews have scoured the forests, roads, and waters surrounding Clay’s home. Along with searchers on foot, K-9 teams, drones, ATVs, and a helicopter were utilized. Members of NH Fish and Game, NH State Police, MA State Police Air Wing Unit, Chesterfield Police, Spofford Fire Department, Keene Fire Department, Swanzey Fire Department, Gilford VT Fire Department, Putney VT Fire Department, Rescue Inc., Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team, NH National Guard Volunteer Search and Rescue Team, New England K-9 Search and Rescue, North Country Search Dogs, and members of the community have all assisted in the search effort.

In addition, the American Red Cross and J & J Discount Store of Spofford supported search crews with a place to stage, rest, and refuel with meals.

NH Fish and Game urges anyone who may have seen Clay or has information about his whereabouts to call State Police Dispatch at 603-271-3361.