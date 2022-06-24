I-10 Widening West Closures

Starting June 27, 2022, crews will begin implementing long-term lane shifts on the freeway as part of the I-10 Widening West Project. Traffic in both directions will be shifted to the outside lane and outside shoulder as part of TxDOT’s commitment to keep two lanes open in each direction during construction. The shift will first be implemented in the eastbound lanes and then be implemented to the westbound lanes. Concrete safety barriers will be placed along the inside shoulder to give crews space to safely work on the widening of I-10. It will take approximately four weeks to implement temporary measures which will be in place for the duration of the project.

COMPLETE OVERNIGHT CLOSURES

Sunday, June 26, through Thursday, June 30

From 9pm to 5am

Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic at varying locations between Vinton Road and Redd Road each night.

All eastbound onramps between Vinton and Artcraft will be closed to all traffic.

DETOUR: Traffic will be diverted to South Desert Boulevard and allowed to re-enter eastbound I-10 at the first available onramp.

Crews will be placing temporary striping and concrete safety barriers for long term lane shifts.

Monday, June 27, from 8am to 4pm

Westbound I-10 will be reduced to one lane between Redd Road and Artcraft Road.

The Artcraft Road onramp to westbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic.

Crews will be widening the shoulder for traffic to drive on later in the project.

Tuesday, June 28, from 8am to 4pm

Westbound I-10 will be reduced to one lane between Redd Road and Artcraft Road.

The Artcraft Road onramp to westbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic.

Exit 8 which connects westbound I-10 to Artcraft Road will be closed to all traffic.

Crews will be widening the shoulder for traffic to drive on later in the project.

Wednesday, June 29, from 8am to 4pm

Westbound I-10 will be reduced to one lane at Artcraft Road.

Crews will be widening the shoulder for traffic to drive on later in the project.

Thursday, June 30, from 8am to 4pm

Westbound I-10 will be reduced to one lane between Artcraft Road and Transmountain Road.

The Artcraft Road onramp to westbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic.

Exit 6B which connects westbound I-10 to eastbound Transmountain Road will be closed to all traffic.

Crews will be widening the shoulder for traffic to drive on later in the project.

Friday, July 1, from 8am to 4pm

Westbound I-10 will be reduced to one lane at Transmountain Road.

Crews will be widening the shoulder for traffic to drive on later in the project.

All information is subject to change based upon weather and field conditions.

On and offramps are subject to closure one hour ahead of posted time.