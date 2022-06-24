Headwall Announces Geoffrey Bund as CEO

BELTSVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maryland-based software company Headwall has announced Geoffrey Bund as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Bund brings a wealth of experience to the Headwall organization, having previously served in foundational roles within Varjo and Nokia’s immersive technology businesses.

Geoff Bund commented, “I am honored to be taking over Headwall as CEO. I view the technology as a unique and prescient expansion of VR/MR technology out of the training and simulation space and into operational environments. Headwall has a strong and diverse team and I am excited to embark on the next chapter of growth”

“Geoff Bund is the virtual reality expert needed to bring this company to its next phase of maturity. His technical acumen and credibility within the industry will bring Headwall the energy it needs to move forward” said Adam Weiner, Headwall Founder/Chairman

Headwall is a software company that allows for a digital twin of a command center to be instantiated in a virtual reality headset. Headwall places secure video feeds, data visualization, and real world hardware control into an immersive virtual and mixed reality environment. In situations that demand rapid decision making, Headwall enables operators not physically in the command center to gain access to the same level of situational awareness afforded to operators that have access to a large format video wall. The application allows diverse groups of operators to instantly collaborate, view and control the content from anywhere a secure connection can be established.