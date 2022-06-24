Submit Release
News Search

There were 854 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,669 in the last 365 days.

Headwall Announces Geoffrey Bund as CEO

BELTSVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maryland-based software company Headwall has announced Geoffrey Bund as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Bund brings a wealth of experience to the Headwall organization, having previously served in foundational roles within Varjo and Nokia’s immersive technology businesses.

Geoff Bund commented, “I am honored to be taking over Headwall as CEO. I view the technology as a unique and prescient expansion of VR/MR technology out of the training and simulation space and into operational environments. Headwall has a strong and diverse team and I am excited to embark on the next chapter of growth”

“Geoff Bund is the virtual reality expert needed to bring this company to its next phase of maturity. His technical acumen and credibility within the industry will bring Headwall the energy it needs to move forward” said Adam Weiner, Headwall Founder/Chairman

Headwall is a software company that allows for a digital twin of a command center to be instantiated in a virtual reality headset. Headwall places secure video feeds, data visualization, and real world hardware control into an immersive virtual and mixed reality environment. In situations that demand rapid decision making, Headwall enables operators not physically in the command center to gain access to the same level of situational awareness afforded to operators that have access to a large format video wall. The application allows diverse groups of operators to instantly collaborate, view and control the content from anywhere a secure connection can be established.

Mark Templeton
Headwall
+1 256-698-6292
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Headwall Announces Geoffrey Bund as CEO

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Emergency Services, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.