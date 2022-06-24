NovelVox Launches Smart Omnichannel CTI Connectors For Genesys Cloud Contact Centers
NovelVox's Smart CTI connectors are now available with omnichannel capabilities for Genesys Cloud CC, extending the voice integration support to Email and Chat.BETHESDA, MARYLAND, USA, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NovelVox, a market leader in the contact center industry has recently launched new, improved omnichannel connectors for the Genesys Contact Centers. This is another exciting offering from the company for the Genesys Contact centers to meet the integration gaps and improve agent and customer experience.
NovelVox’s Smart CTI Connectors have been assisting contact centers to unify the telephony and CRM applications, enabling agents to handle calls without switching screens. Its ability to seamlessly embed within a CRM application empowers agents with a single, unified workspace for handling customer calls and fetching CRM data while enhancing customer experience by personalizing the overall interaction journey. With Omnichannel capabilities, NovelVox’s Smart CTI Connectors will now support integration with Email and Chat channels. Agents will now be able to read emails, respond to chats, and even handle social interactions - all within the CRM application.
The striking features of the application can be seen as follows:
• Out-of-the-box integrations with CRM and other business applications
• Advanced call controls
• Blended CRM and Telephony capabilities
• Intuitive UI empowering Agents
• Support for email and chat
NovelVox’s CEO Amit Gandhi quotes “ With Omnichannel connectors, we would now be able to fill the multi-channel gaps for Genesys contact centers. Leveraging our integration expertise, the connectors will now support the email, chat, and other relevant features as available in the Genesys omnichannel workspace. We are extremely delighted to announce this enhancement and look forward to building a more advanced, tech-driven solution stack with every release”.
About NovelVox
NovelVox is a global software company developing flexible and optimized Contact Center Agent Desktops and Wallboards for Cisco, Avaya, Genesys, and Amazon Connect for over 13 Years. NovelVox has an extensive library of Cisco Finesse integrations with solutions for more than 75 applications. The Novelvox Cisco Finesse Gadget Designer is the world’s only drag-and-drop Finesse gadget designer, empowering companies to create their perfect agent environments as and when required. With over 300 global deployments across verticals, including banking, telecoms, healthcare, government, education, and retail, NovelVox has the experience to create customized solutions for any industry.
