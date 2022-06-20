NovelVox Introduces CXInfinity 2.6, A New, Improved Digital CX Platform Empowering Contact Centers
NovelVox announces the release of a new, upgraded version of its Digital CX Platform, CXInfinity for Cisco, Avaya, Genesys, and Amazon Connect Contact Centers.BETHESDA, MARYLAND, USA, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NovelVox’s digital customer engagement platform CXInfinity continues to enhance agent and customer experience with the new, more powerful CX-driven workspaces that digitally transform contact centers while elevating agent and customer experience. The solution enables contact centers to not just scale their channels but also integrate them using a single, unified platform for Email, chat, and social, ensuring customers don’t have to repeat contexts.
NovelVox is excited to announce that a new version of CXInfinity is now released with more powerful, digitally-driven features. The solution will now support Instagram Direct Messaging services, enabling brands to expand their reach to one of the most trending social channels while empowering agents to handle Instagram DM, social wall posts, and more from the same CXInfinity Agents’ Workspace.
CXInfinity now also supports outbound Email and SMS campaigns which enables agents to shoot custom emails and SMS to customers. Earlier, the agents were only provided with the dedicated Chat and Email inbox to respond to the received interactions. In addition to this, it will now offer Supervisors a broader range of reports to track and monitor agents’ performance, proving them with greater visibility of agents’ activities and performance.
Amit Gandhi quotes “CXInifnity has been a great addition to our solution stack. It enabled us to scale our services to digital channels namely, WebChat, SMS, Instant Messaging, and Social. We started with the standard features and integrations and within a short span of time, we are here with this more-advanced, fully-digital customer engagement platform CXInfinity 2.6. From channel expansion to advanced configuration setting, more flexible agent controls, and Supervisor reporting, CXInfinity 2.6 covers it all”.
What’s new in CXInfinity?
CXInfinity now supports:
• Direct Messaging for Instagram
• Screenshare
• Outbound Email and SMS
• Historical reports for supervisors
• Auto answer for chats
• Cherry Picking for Agents
• Estimated wait times real-time display
• Delivery notification for Facebook and Webchat
• Cisco Task Routing
Besides these, CXInfinity comes with a powerful suite of digital engagement features including custom branded live chat, AI-powered chatbots, CoBrowse, Video Chat, an intelligent routing system, and more.
About NovelVox
NovelVox is a global software company developing flexible and optimized Contact Center Agent Desktops and Wallboards for Cisco, Avaya, Genesys, and Amazon Connect for over 13 Years. NovelVox has an extensive library of Cisco Finesse integrations with solutions for more than 75 applications. The Novelvox Cisco Finesse Gadget Designer is the world’s only drag-and-drop Finesse gadget designer, empowering companies to create their perfect agent environments as and when required. With over 300 global deployments across verticals, including banking, telecoms, healthcare, government, education, and retail, NovelVox has the experience to create customized solutions for any industry.
Manish Rai
NovelVox
+1 888-544-8081
marketing@novelvox.com
