DearMob iPhone Manager v5.6 Revamped Contacts Following iOS 16 Beta New Features

Revamped Contacts Feature in DearMob iPhone Manager v5.6

DearMob iPhone Manager releases version 5.7 following the iOS 16 beta new features, with revamped Contacts features for a better iPhone managing experience.

For iPhone users, it will be easier to add and modify new groups (Lists), drag-and-drop Contact among groups, and create a new Contact for a specific group, using DearMob iPhone Manager.” — Huston Xu, Product Manager from DearMob Team

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DearMob iPhone Manager from Digiarty Software just rolls out an updated version 5.6 to embrace the iOS 16 beta new features introduced in WWDC 2022. It brings more flexibility to manage iOS 16-ready iPhone models, without leaving behind users with iPhone 7 and older models stuck with iOS 15 and lower versions.

As with this major update, the DearMob team brings the 62% Off SPECIAL OFFER to thank its supportive users and invite new users to explore the easiest way to transfer, back up, and manage iPhone data and apps without iTunes.

Besides a smoother and more seamless experience to transfer photos, videos, songs, files, and backup selected data on iOS/iPadOS. The biggest change is the "revamped Contact Management". With DearMob iPhone Manager v5.6, early adopters of iOS 16 beta can enjoy the same on-iPhone experience of grouping contacts flexibly, on a bigger screen, using Windows or Mac computers (macOS Ventura beta supported).

1. Grouping Contacts into Lists with DearMob iPhone Manager on iOS 16

For iPhone 13/12/11/XS/X/Max/8/Plus/SE(2nd) users, it will be easier to add and modify new groups (or more precisely the "Lists" as Apple termed it), drag-and-drop Contact among groups, and create a new Contact for a specific group, using this dedicated iPhone Manager software.

• Create Contact Lists (New):

It is just one click away to creating new group Lists, assigning Lists names, changing the name of existing groups, or deleting groups.

• Move Contacts among Lists (New):

Fast and easy, DearMob enables batch-moving Contacts with the good old drag-and-drop method. A Contact can be added to multiple groups also, in a way that a John can belong to both the Besties and the Running Club groups.

• Add or Import Contact into A Specific List (New):

Now users can easily add new Contact directly inside a group, convenient for batch adding names or importing VCF/vCard from other platforms.

• Merge Duplicated Contacts:

Though the "Duplicates Found" option finally comes to iOS 16 after years of feature-requesting, merging duplicated entries is nothing new in DearMob. This professional iPhone Manager supports detecting and merging duplicates since its initial release, catering to models from iOS 7 to the latest iOS 16 beta.

• Export, Back up, Sync, Convert:

These good old features stay with the new version so that every iPhone owner can back up all the contacts, export to VCF, TXT, HTML, PDF format, or sync to another Contacts app on Mac and Windows.

2. For Older iPhone: Being Excluded from iOS 16 Is Not a Problem

Though iOS 16 dropped support for iPhone 7/7 plus surprisingly – alongside the expected end of support for iPhone 6S/6S Plus/SE(1st)– DearMob iPhone Manager won't leave behind users with these old models.

For users stuck with iOS 7-iOS 15, managing Contacts among existing groups (created via iCloud or Mac Contacts app) is not a dream.

When operating on iPhone (iOS 15 or lower), one cannot move Contact among groups and need workarounds to add a new contact into an existing group, the merging option is not supported too. All these inconveniences can be remedied with DearMob iPhone Manager.

3. DearMob iPhone Manager Highlighted Features

Alongside the much-loved Contacts managing features, users can trust DearMob to create custom ringtones, manage, transfer, and back up the entire device or selected files:

• Full device backup with 1:1 clone, restore and switch to new iPhone 13/12/11, etc. easily

• Transfer photos, ProRaw, HEIC, movies at original quality, 100% playable

• Convert HEIC to JPG, live photos to video, songs to custom ringtones

• Access, manage or transfer files in voice memos, books, messages, and more

4. Download DearMob iPhone Manager Version 5.6

DearMob iPhone Manager v5.6 is now available for every iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch owner, running on Windows and Mac, with support for the latest Windows 11 and macOS Ventura beta.

Free Download at the official page:

• The free version allows users to enjoy all features within the granted credit points, enough for occasional usage.

