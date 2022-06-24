Global Amla Extract Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Amla Extract Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Amla Extract Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Amla Extract Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the amla extract market size is expected to grow from $37.70 billion in 2021 to $39.20 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.98%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global amla extract market size is expected to reach $45.87 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.01%. The rising health consciousness is driving the amla extracts market growth.

The amla extract market consists of sales of the amla extract products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships), which refers to extracts from Indian gooseberry (Phyllanthus emblica). Amla extracts consists of amla powders, amla pulp, oils, capsules and others. Amla extract is a high medicinal ayurvedic plant that contains anti-inflammatory properties and can be used in herbs and botanicals and is used by the cosmetic, pharmaceutical and wellness industries.

Global Amla Extract Market Trends

Amla caplets are the key trend gaining popularity in the amla extracts market. The companies in the amla extracts market are focusing to produce the amla caplets to expand their market share. A caplet is a compressed mixture of some ingredients, which will be similar to a tablet, but is formed into a capsule shape. Amla caplets are produced in a cGMP facility and contain no magnesium stearate or capsules made of no animal gelatin and no artificial tableting glues.

Global Amla Extract Market Segments

The global amla extract market is segmented:

By Type: Powder, Pulp

By Application: Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care and Cosmetics, Nutraceuticals

By End-Use: Diabetes, Radiation Protection, Skin and Collagen, Heartbeat

By Geography: The global amla extract market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Amla Extract Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides amla extract market overviews, amla extract global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the amla extract global market, amla extract market global share, amla extract market segments and geographies, amla extract market players, amla extract global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Amla Extract Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Paradise Herbs & Essentials, Inc, Bhumi Amla, Ambe Phytoextracts Pvt. Ltd, Ri-Sun Bio-Tech, Sydler Group, Biomax, Taiyo International, Innophos Holdings, Patanjali Ayurveda, Jiva Botanicals LLC, Herbeno Herbals Pvt. Ltd., NutraGenesis, Xcul Amla Oil, Jaison Pvt and Neelamari Herbs

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

