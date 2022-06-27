flexiWAN Teams Up with InsidePacket to Deliver a Hybrid and Modular SASE Solution
The integrated solution allows for MSPs and cloud providers to seamlessly onboard their enterprise customers to modern SASE secure networking services
The integration of InsidePacket with flexiWAN’s SD-WAN creates a comprehensive SASE offering that runs on commodity hardware and an open ecosystem.”ISRAEL, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tel Aviv, June 27, 2022 – flexiWAN, the world’s first open source SD-WAN & SASE, today announced that it has teamed up with InsidePacket to deliver an integrated hybrid SASE solution catering to MSPs and cloud providers. The integrated solution brings together the best of both companies' capabilities including SSE and SD-WAN with multi-tenancy. This partnership also enables the capacity to quickly and easily build and deploy secure connectivity between business locations and users to the cloud services the enterprise consumes.
— Eli Karpilovski, CEO and founder of InsidePacket
The companies will demonstrate the solution in a joint webinar on July 19th at 10am EST, 4pm CET.
Save Your Seat
“InsidePacket offers a ‘brown field’ deployment in cloud provider infrastructure, which seamlessly enables cloud providers to offer a ‘cloud like’ connectivity, and managed services to their enterprise customers.” Said Eli Karpilovski, CEO and founder of InsidePacket. “The integration with flexiWAN’s SD-WAN creates the combined solution, a comprehensive SASE offering that runs on commodity hardware and an open ecosystem.
“The integration of the two solutions demonstrates the value of open systems that can be easily tandemed to create a comprehensive and open SASE solution with open APIs, automation, orchestration, and extensability through the flexiWAN applications concept.” said Amir Zmora, CEO & Co-founder of flexiWAN. “InsidePacket and flexiWAN share the same vision of open systems that are easy to deploy and maintain. This made our partnership a natural match.”
Key benefits of the joint solution include:
- Designed for MSPs and Cloud providers with high scale and native multi-tenancy
- Fast time to service with easy on-boarding and configuration of enterprise networks and their connectivity to the cloud
- Allows for hybrid deployments with routing policy and security at the edge brining more choice to define the routing of specific traffic types through the cloud security or directly to the internet according to the enterprise or MSP policy
- Extendable through applications
- Built-in automation and orchestration
- Advanced security and AI-powered SD-WAN capabilities
Join us for a live webinar & demo
On July 19th flexiWAN and InsidePacket will conduct a live webinar and demo. In this webinar you will learn:
- What Managed SD-WAN and SSE options are available to providers today?
- How an open ecosystem model impacts network costs, agility, and flexibility?
- How emerging managed SD-WAN, cloud connectivity and services offerings differ from traditional offerings available on the market
- How flexiWAN and InsidePacket provide a cloud-based SD-WAN with built-in security and a flexible management model
About flexiWAN
flexiWAN is on a mission to disrupt and democratize the SD-WAN & SASE markets. With its “3 World Firsts”: First open source SD-WAN & SASE; First SD-WAN & SASE applications store; First SD-WAN & SASE SaaS business model, flexiWAN offers a different and open approach to networking.
To learn more about flexiWAN’s unique approach to networking, visit www.flexiwan.com, and follow the company on Twitter (https://twitter.com/flexiWan) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/flexiwan).
About InsidePacket
In the era of data explosion, multi-cloud networking and security stretch the Enterprise IT infrastructure beyond its limits. InsidePacket helps digital infrastructure companies compete against HyperScalers to provide the best enterprise networking, network security, and managed services to their enterprise customers.
To learn more about Insidepacket’s solution, visit www.Insidepacket.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/insidepacket).
Media Contacts:
marketing@flexiwan.com
+1-661-4813-301
Marketing
flexiWAN
+1 661-481-3301
email us here