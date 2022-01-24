flexiWAN Adds AI Based Technologies for Network Optimization and Self-Healing
Using network-based AI, flexiWAN introduces machine intelligence in flexiManage and flexiEdge for optimizing and improving the overall network quality.
Using AI based technology of flexiWAN, we are required to invest less effort in reconfiguring and fixing customer network issues that are a result of service provider network changes or impairments”TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- flexiWAN, the world’s first open source SD-WAN & SASE, today announced that it has enhanced its solution with advanced AI based technologies for better and easy to configure network optimization and reliability through autonomous optimization and self-healing of the network.
As enterprise networks and security become more advanced and complex to configure and optimize, the introduction of autonomous functions helps to easily, accurately, and dynamically configure and correct network settings for best performance.
“Using AI based technology, Quality Based Routing and Network Healing are offered as dynamic functions that measure the network status and autonomously act to optimize and improve the network usage or suggest configuration improvements.” Said Nir Ben Dvora, CTO & Co-founder at flexiWAN. “This simplifies network configuration and maintenance tasks for our customers.”
“Using this AI based technology of flexiWAN, we are now required to invest less effort in reconfiguring and fixing customer network issues that are a result of service provider network parameters changes or network impairments.” Said Ricardo Pianta, CEO of Venko Networks, a system integrator enabling service providers to sell flexiWAN in LATAM.
AI Quality Based Routing
Dynamic and optimal routing decisions are made as part of the path selection. This is done based on the application characteristics that derive network quality requirements for achieving the best user experience, and link performance.
The path selection decision is fully autonomous and does not require any threshold configuration. Instead, it estimates the application requirements for optimal delivery and quality, and according to the application service class, the system decides what performance characteristics would provide a good or bad experience for that specific application. Using network performance metrics measured for each tunnel by the system, it determines the best tunnel to send the traffic on. The system measures, balances and selects the optimal tunnel (or tunnels) among all available paths in order to meet the following goals:
- Provide good quality of experience for each application
- Serve good application experience for as much as possible traffic
- Utilize all available paths
- Promptly detect network changes and act upon them
- Prevent path flapping
AI Network Healing
This functionally covers and improves multiple segments of the network and improves overall system functions. It can detect various network events, assess them and make a decision about the required action. A typical example is the detection of public IP or port changes that impact tunnel connectivity. The system automatically updates the tunnel to work with the new IP or port without the need for user intervention or network disruption. All issues and actions are notified to the IT admin and are shown in the appropriate flexiManage menus.
The system also provides recommendations for configuration changes that would optimize the network. A typical example is the detection of anomalies in network changes (such as frequent changes of some events) which would require some configuration optimization.
Event actions may or may not trigger additional events and continue to monitor issues until the system fixes all possible network issues at any given time.
About flexiWAN
flexiWAN is on a mission to disrupt and democratize the SD-WAN & SASE markets. With its “3 World Firsts”: First open source SD-WAN & SASE; First SD-WAN & SASE applications store; First SD-WAN & SASE SaaS business model, flexiWAN offers a different and open approach to networking.
