Call for proposal - Project handbook design and project documentation video

UNESCO and Coca Cola Foundation are working closely with other partners to implement the project “Youth and Innovation for Ocean”. The project expected to (i) Promote youth-centered initiatives on reuse, reduce and recycle of plastic waste, towards a plastic-free in Vietnam; (ii) Awareness-raising on the core issues related to plastic/solid waste through long-term youth-driven public campaigns and educational activities in UNESCO designated sites.

UNESCO Hanoi is seeking for an institution/company to provide project handbook design and project documentation video to the project from 23 July 2022 – 30 May 2023.

 

I. Tasks

Within the framework of the natural science program, the Contractor, acting upon the supervision of the Chief of Natural Science Unit and the direct coordination of the National Project Officer at UNESCO Hanoi Office, will:

1. Develop contents for project documentation video

2. Make a video to summarize project activities and stories with travelling to project event’s locations as follows:

Cat Ba: 4 days in December 2022

Hanoi: 1 day in late July 2022

Hanoi: 1 day in November 2022

Hanoi: 1 day in March 2023

(Travelling costs outside Hanoi will be covered by UNESCO and are not included in the quotation)

3. Develop project handbook

 

II. Deliverables (in both English and Vietnamese):

  • 01 creative brief of the direction for the video
  • 01 video (maximum 5 minutes)
  • 01 .ai file for Project Handbook design (Maximum 24 pages)
  • Financial invoice

 

III. How to apply

Interested companies/institutions should send quotations with the subject “Video and Handbook for Youth and Innovation for Ocean” to email kv.dao@unesco.org by 30 June 2022 at the latest. The application should include:

1. Institution/Company’s profile

2. Quotation for each product (Included VAT)

