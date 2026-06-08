International Day of Reflection on the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda

In 2023, UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee added four genocide memorial sites in Rwanda to the list of World Heritage Sites: Nyamata, Murambi, Bisesero and Gisozi, where the Kigali Genocide Memorial is located. Commissioned by UNESCO, an exhibition was created in March 2024 by the Aegis Trust, which runs the Kigali Genocide Memorial on behalf of Rwanda’s Ministry of National Unity and Civic Engagement. It was first shown at UNESCO’s Headquarters in Paris on the occasion marking the 30th anniversary.

This photo essay is based on this exhibition.