International Day of Mathematics 2026

The 2026 theme, Mathematics and hope, reflects the idea that mathematics, like hope, is one of humanity’s most universal assets. Mathematics enables a deeper understanding of reality, supports the development of shared frameworks and definitions, and strengthens collaboration across disciplines and societies. Through responsible use of data and rigorous reasoning, mathematics contributes to solutions that serve the common good.

Mathematics equips us to navigate uncertainty, build trust in knowledge, and imagine more inclusive and sustainable futures. Beyond driving scientific and technological progress, it also contributes to social cohesion and resilience.

By fostering collaboration, trust and mutual benefit, mathematical thinking encourages more equitable and cooperative societies. In line with its mandate, UNESCO supports students and educators worldwide in discovering mathematics as a tool for understanding, cooperation and hope.

This vision is reflected in partner initiatives such as the International Day of Mathematics School Programme, which invites schools worldwide to explore the 2026 theme.