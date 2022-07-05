Cynthia Occelli, Celebrity Life Coach, Releases New Podcast Episode About the Essentials for Women in Dating

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cynthia Occelli, acclaimed celebrity life coach, has been helping women put themselves first in her newest podcast, REWRITTEN. In REWRITTEN, Occelli shatters limiting beliefs about love and gives female listeners a 30-day practice to become the sexiest women in the world. She wants those to wake up from the trance of scarcity and embrace the love of their life.

The newest episode of Rewritten, What Goddesses Know About Dating Pt 3- Listen now, is freshly out and is all about dating.

Occelli states, "My super-popular series on love and dating like a goddess continues. In this podcast, you'll learn how to feel confident and radiant on your first date (and everywhere else) and what to look for in the person across the table. Never again will you date from fear. It's soul-devouring and so beneath you."

Rewritten was created to help women rewrite their limiting beliefs so they can have the life they want. Cynthia teaches about feminine power, achieving dreams, anti-racism, spiritual expansion, navigating the chaos and challenges of life, and succeeding regardless of the odds. Guests are leading professionals in their fields, ranging from doctors to advocates. Rewritten is produced and distributed online by MindBodySprit.fm, whose mission is to feature thought leaders from around the world and support people's journey to expand their minds and open up to new ideas so they can flourish. The network produces shows like Rewritten with Cynthia Occelli that delve into spirituality, metaphysics, alternative health, reincarnation, and personal development from leading teachers in the mind, body, and spirit world.

"Join me right now and learn the date like a goddess mindset, first date goals, and how to open your date up. This is dating for empowered, grown, worthy, and wonderful goddesses (that means you queen)," concludes Occelli.

https://www.cynthiaoccelli.com/podcast-radio/

A teenage dropout and former welfare mom Cynthia Occelli desperately wanted to get out of poverty and live her dreams. She realized that the greatest impediments to achieving her goals were the negative beliefs and false stories that ruled her life. Determined to succeed, she discovered how to rewrite her story and change her limiting beliefs. What followed is an American success story that even drew the attention of Bill Clinton, who celebrated her at the 2016 DNC. Cynthia turned her life around, graduated from law school, fell in love, built her dream business, and successfully raised two conscientious children. Today, Cynthia is a successful author, entrepreneur, and coach to high-impact women. In her podcast, Rewritten, Cynthia teaches listeners how to rewrite their stories and change their limiting beliefs to create career success, love, wealth, and success.

Cynthia helps a community of 60k+ women rewrite their stories and recreate their lives. Her story and her work have been featured by Toyota SheROX, Yoga Digest, Ashcroft Capital, Hay House Radio, Unity Online Radio, The Huffington Post, and People.com. She’s the author of Resurrecting Venus and coaches high-impact women to greater success and fulfillment.