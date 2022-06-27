Sunshine Coast Health Centre, Drug Rehab and Alcohol Treatment, Announces Restart of Visitor & Family Visitations
Sunshine Coast Health Centre is a best-in-class drug rehab, alcohol treatment, and trauma / PTSD treatment program for men in British Columbia, Canada.
Our recovery strategy for addiction, mental health, and trauma empowers the client as an active partner”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunshine Coast Health Centre, a top-rated drug rehab, alcohol treatment, and PTSD / trauma therapy program based in British Columbia Canada, is proud to announce the restart of "family and friend" visitations after a hiatus due to COVID-19. The visitations not only allow men in the program to see their family and friends, but build on the strategy of empowerment that is critical to the Centre's methodology.
“Our recovery strategy for addiction, mental health, and trauma empowers the client as an active partner,” explained Casey Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer. “We are excited to restart our visitation program for friends and family, as healthy and positive social networks are a key component of recovery.”
Persons who would like to learn more can visit the primary website at https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/ and reach out for a private one-on-one consultation. The methodology of the Centre is "non 12 step," built on the "logotherapy" popularized by Viktor Frankl. Clients are encouraged to seek out and maintain healthy relationships with friends and families. Indeed, the Centre not only allows visitation by friends and family. After recovery at the residential drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment Centre, clients are encouraged to participate in "alumni" activities. These are activities outside of Powell River, British Columbia, Canada that are held throughout cities in Canada such as Vancouver, Victoria, and even Toronto. The goal is to solidify the new behaviors learned at the Centre and shore up the healthy lifestyles that are learned on site.
Persons who want to learn more about this "alumni" support can visit https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/alumni-services-and-re-admission/. This page explains that developing interpersonal relatedness, self-definition, and intrinsic motivation doesn’t happen overnight. The Centre's alumni have several support options once they return home; all at no additional cost. It’s important that there are no obstacles for alumni support afterwards, especially not financial ones. This ongoing support is available until clients decide it is no longer needed. The renewal of family and friend visitation helps family and friends understand the process and to "be there" for their loved one after he returns home.
Women can note that the affiliated treatment facility for women at https://georgiastraitwomensclinic.ca/, which uses the same methodologies and techniques.
ABOUT SUNSHINE COAST HEALTH CENTRE
Sunshine Coast Health Centre (https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca) is a 34-bed drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility for men, with 9 separately-located private residences for women, that officially opened on the 15th of March 2004. The Centre has a philosophy of care that goes beyond just addiction to include personal transformation based on three key therapeutic principles: interpersonal relatedness, self definition (autonomy & competence), and intrinsic motivation. The Centre offers both drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment near Vancouver, BC, but serving patients across Canada, particularly British Columbia and Alberta and cities such as Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer. Sunshine Coast Health Centre uses a form of drug rehabilitation based on the research of Viktor Frankl and methodology of Paul T.P. Wong, namely 'Meaning Centered Therapy'.
