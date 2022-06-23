Rapid Access To Addictions Medicine Clinic In North Battleford Celebrates Grand Opening

CANADA, June 23 - Released on June 23, 2022

A new clinic in North Battleford is helping people who need addictions services and support.

The Rapid Access to Addictions Medicine (RAAM) clinic provides quick access to specialized addictions treatment services. A multi-disciplinary care team of physicians, nurses, and addiction counsellors helps individuals get started on a treatment journey. It connects individuals to services, including ongoing addiction treatment, mental health services and other community programs.

"This RAAM clinic will make a significant difference to people living with addictions challenges," Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors and Rural and Remote Health Minister Everett Hindley said. "I'm pleased that the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) in partnership with the Battle River Treaty 6 Health Centre (BRT6HC) is now providing improved access to addictions medication treatment services to the people of North Battleford and surrounding area."

The provincial government is providing $2.2 million this year to launch North Battleford's RAAM clinic and to support clinics in Prince Albert, Regina and Saskatoon. Prince Albert's clinic was the first to open in 2019.

"This addictions medicine clinic has been designed to remove barriers to care in providing rapid access to a team of physicians, case managers and nurses who specialize in this important and evolving discipline," SHA Director of Primary Health North Battleford Johann Engelke said. "This will greatly enhance care for an underserved population of Saskatchewan residents."

"Battle River Treaty 6 Health Centre values the long-standing partnership with Saskatchewan Health Authority and is proud to see it expand with these vital services for our communities and people," BRT6HC Board Chairperson Chief Crystal Okemow said. "A meaningful partnership between the SHA and BRT6HC provides a deeper level of service, one focused on creating wellness and healing in our community."

RAAM clinics have been established in other parts of Canada, including Ontario and Manitoba. These clinics have reduced emergency department visits, shortened wait times and improved outcomes for patients.

The provincial government has invested more than $92 million in mental health and addictions initiatives since 2018.

