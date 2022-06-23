Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 6.23.22

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Carolyn Nelson Rowan, 43, of Sacramento, has been appointed Chief Counsel at the Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment. Rowan has been a Deputy Attorney General in the Natural Resources Law Section at the Office of the California Attorney General since 2013. She was an Assistant Professor of Legal Research, Writing and Analysis at the University of San Francisco School of Law from 2010 to 2013 and an Associate at Miller Starr Regalia from 2005 to 2010. Rowan earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of San Francisco School of Law. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $184,332. Rowan is a Democrat.

Letty Belin, 70, of Oakland, has been appointed to the San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board. Belin has been Principal at Alletta Belin Consulting LLC since 2017. She was a Landreth Visiting Fellow for Stanford Water in the West in 2018, Senior Counselor to the Deputy Secretary at the U.S. Department of the Interior from 2009 to 2017 and Founder and Partner of Belin & Sugarman Law Office from 2000 to 2009. Belin was Director of the Environment, Energy and Telecommunications Division at the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office from 1993 to 1999. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from Stanford Law School. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $250 per diem. Belin is a Democrat.

Diana Pryor Love, 69, of Palmdale, has been reappointed to the Contractors State License Board, where she has served since 2019. Love was a Children and Youth Group Facilitator at Parents Anonymous Inc. from 2015 to 2017, a Field Representative in the Office of State Assemblymember Steve Fox from 2013 to 2015 and a Work and Community Volunteer for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Palmdale Station from 2008 to 2013. She was a Product Demonstrator at 5 Star Demonstration Services from 2008 to 2009, a Customer Service Representative and Mystery Shopper at Safeway Inc. from 2007 to 2008, a Loan Counselor at Countrywide Home Loans from 2003 to 2007 and an Elder and Child Care Consultant at Work Life Benefits Resource and Referral from 1996 to 2003. She is an ambassador for the City of Palmdale and treasurer of the Inland Communities Democratic Headquarters Political Action Committee. Love is a member of the California Senior Legislature, Mental Health of America Advisory Council – Antelope Valley/Lancaster and the City of Palmdale Mobile Home Review Board. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Love is a Democrat.

Mary T. Teichert, 51, of Granite Bay, has been reappointed to the Contractors State License Board, where she has served since 2019. Teichert has been President at Teichert Inc. since 2020, where she has held several positions since 2004, including Chief Operating Officer, Vice President and General Manager, Estimator, Project Engineer and Miner. She was Director of Product Strategy at Apple Computer from 2002 to 2004 and a Consultant at Bain and Company from 1998 to 2001. She is a member of the Associated General Contractors of America, the Beavers, California Transportation Foundation, American Leadership Forum, Capital Region Family Business Center, United Contractors and California Building Industry Association. Teichert earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Harvard Business School. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Teichert is a Democrat.

