Eastbound Market Street (Route 3) Reduced to One Lane over Schuylkill River for Bridge Repair in Center City Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Eastbound Market Street (Route 3) is reduced to a single lane between Schuylkill Avenue West (near Amtrak's 30th Street Station) and 24th Street for the next several months for repairs to the Market Street Bridge over the Schuylkill River in Center City Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The right lane restriction, which will remain in place 24/7, will allow crews to complete necessary repairs to the subsurface utility manhole vaults at the structure's east and west abutments and to its deck. The repairs are expected to take a minimum of several months to complete.

Final Design engineering continues for a major rehabilitation of the Market Street Bridge. Construction bids on the project are expected to open by late 2024.

Drivers are advised to avoid the work area because significant backups and delays will occur on both eastbound Market Street and on the Schuylkill Avenue West approach to the bridge during repairs at the west abutment.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800





